Michel Pereira Under Threat of Losing UFC Contract After 43-Second Loss in Shanghai Triggers Fans

The UFC’s return to Shanghai had been billed as a spectacle, fights stacked across divisions, the energy of a Chinese crowd back in play, and the chance for several names to make a statement. Yet one of the biggest talking points of the night didn’t come from a main event or a title bout. Instead, it arrived in the form of a shocker on the prelims.

Michel Pereira, once a fan favorite for his wild, unpredictable style, walked into the cage as a sizeable betting favorite. But within 43 seconds, he was staring up at the lights, his UFC future suddenly in question. After losses to Anthony Hernandez and Abusupiyan Magomedov, the matchup against late-replacement Kyle Daukaus felt like a make-or-break moment.

On paper, Pereira had the edge. Bookmakers reportedly saw him as a -245 favorite, a line that suggested dominance. Yet the sport doesn’t care about numbers. When the cage door shut, Daukaus came prepared. He absorbed the Brazilian’s early rush, waited, and then fired a counter right hand that landed flush. Pereira’s body folded backward, his head bouncing against the canvas.

A barrage of elbows followed before the referee stepped in. Just 43 seconds in, it was over. This victory not only extended Daukaus’ win streak to five but also sent a loud message: he’s not just back, he’s dangerous. In contrast, ‘Demolidor’s skid reached three, a troubling sign in a promotion where momentum matters. At 31, his explosive style has begun to show cracks, raising questions about whether the UFC will keep investing in him as we take a look at what the fans had to say!

Michel Pereira’s knockout loss in Shanghai leads to fans calling upon the UFC to “cut” him

One fan wrote, “Cut Pereira bro.” It’s blunt, but it captures the sentiment many share. In a division stacked with rising talent, the UFC may decide that Michel Pereira’s declining performances no longer justify a roster spot. A spectacular style can only carry a fighter so far if wins stop coming.

Another posted, “Odds makers are tripping.” The reaction points to the wide betting line, with Pereira at -245 and Daukaus a +200 underdog. In hindsight, the line underestimated Daukaus’ recent dominance on the regional circuit. His Cage Fury run made him sharper and more prepared than the bookmakers gave him credit for.

Another fan pointed out, “Losing to Daukaus especially like that in the big 25, yeah just cut Pereira.” UFC Shanghai was meant to mark the promotion’s grand return to China, not a career implosion for the Brazilian. For many, the optics of losing so violently on such a stage make Pereira’s case for retention even weaker. What do you think?

Then came the harsher takes, as one fan pointed out, “Michel Pereira is washed as hell.” It’s the type of comment that stings because it suggests finality that the fighter’s prime is behind him. The Brazilian is only 31, but with his style relying so much on athleticism, fans see signs of wear that may be irreversible.

Finally, one viewer summed it up with, “Got Pereira’s head bouncing off the canvas.” It’s not just descriptive; it’s haunting. That image may linger as the defining moment of Pereira’s recent decline, the kind of knockout that reshapes careers and contracts alike.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As such, Michel Pereira’s Shanghai collapse has left fans questioning whether his time in the UFC is nearing its end. Once celebrated for his unpredictable flair and crowd-pleasing style, he now finds himself defined by a three-fight skid and the harsh reality of a violent knockout that fans won’t soon forget.

With Kyle Daukaus seizing his second chance in spectacular fashion, the narrative has shifted: Pereira’s decline has become just as big a story as Daukaus’s resurgence. Do you think the UFC will keep him on the roster, or is this the end for ‘Demolidor’s time inside the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!