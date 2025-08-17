brand-logo
Michelle Obama Caught in Crossfire as Joe Rogan’s Striking Move Overshadows UFC 319 Live Commentary

BySudeep Sinha

Aug 16, 2025 | 11:10 PM EDT

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, wife of former President Barack Obama, might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of the UFC. Yet, in typical Joe Rogan fashion, the longtime commentator managed to tie the two together with his latest move on social media during the much-anticipated UFC 319.

After skipping UFC 318 in July, Rogan returned to the booth for UFC 319, headlined by Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev. But mid-way through the early prelims, the spotlight briefly shifted from the octagon to Rogan himself. The popular podcaster took to Instagram to promote the meat-based snack brand Carnivore Snax, something he surprisingly never does.

Joe Rogan loves his Carnivore diet

“Go time! #ufc319 @carnivore.snax,” Rogan wrote, posting a picture from his commentary desk that featured the product placed in front of a monitor showing Karine Silva’s walk to the cage. Rogan, as many of his fans are well aware, is a huge advocate of the carnivore diet. The carnivore diet consists of eating only animal products, primarily meat, and excluding all plant-based foods.

While Rogan doesn’t strictly follow the diet 365 days a year, he has spoken highly about it. “If you’re eating a lot of meat, you’re much less hungry, and you don’t snack. I’m eating less than I’ve ever eaten in my life,” Rogan said previously. However, you must be wondering, how did Rogan’s post about his Carnivore snacks manage to rope in Michelle Obama? Well, Joe Rogan personally didn’t do it, but the fans did, who were quick to respond to Rogan’s post. 

Is Michelle Obama fighting in UFC 319?

After Rogan’s post showing Silva on the monitor at his commentary desk, fans quickly turned the moment into a meme by bringing up Michelle Obama. One user wrote, “That’s Michelle Obama,” referring to Silva on the screen in front of Rogan.

Another chimed in with the same jab, asking, “Is Michelle Obama fighting?” Clearly, it was an attempt at mocking the former First Lady.

They weren’t the only ones. Yet another user echoed the same line, writing, “Is Michelle Obama fighting?” While Michelle Obama once served as First Lady during her husband’s presidency, she has since maintained a relatively low public profile.

article-image

via Imago

Others shifted focus back to Rogan himself. One user poked fun at his diet, commenting, “Joe Rogan can’t live without eating meat for 1 hour.” While not literally true, it’s no secret that Rogan is a staunch advocate of meat-based eating. 

Meanwhile, another fan took a lighter approach, simply welcoming him back. “Glad you’re back!” Rogan had, after all, missed not just UFC 318 but also UFC 315 earlier this year.

It appears Michelle Obama ended up the unwitting target of some playful mocking after Joe Rogan shared his post on social media. But did the post end up overshadowing the event itself?

