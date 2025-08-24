Mike Perry Exposes Dillon Danis’ Secrets After Sparring Session for Misfits Title Clash

Dillon Danis is back in the fight game, but not without baggage. He has been called everything from a jiu-jitsu ace to an internet troll. Now, ahead of his return to the combat sports world at Misfits Boxing 22, his training with bare-knuckle brawler and former UFC star Mike Perry is stirring fresh debate.

What really went down when ‘Platinum” Perry stepped into Danis’ world? Was it all respect, or did Perry see cracks in the armor? His latest post on social media gave fans a glimpse, and maybe even a warning.

Following their recent sparring session, ‘Platinum’ took to X with a detailed breakdown of their time together, “I think @dillondanis was super solid, he has a great chin, he treated me with humility and respect, we trained for time and movement cuz he’s close to fight and didn’t have to add me into camp for his work.”

But Perry also left a word of caution, adding, “I hope in his fight the tempo change is not an issue with throwing as hard as possible. We did go light. Today me and #Fusion #Xcel went hard af ! Hard work does pay but there’s a time and place. Stay on point!”

For ‘El Jefe’, the message carries weight. After all, Perry has carved out an unbeaten 5-0 run in bare-knuckle fighting since leaving the UFC. Danis, on the other hand, has a more complicated résumé. His last fight in MMA dates back to 2019 under Bellator, where he won both of his bouts by submission. Since then, he’s become more famous for lawsuits and social media stunts than his skills on the mat.

His 2023 boxing match with Logan Paul ended in disqualification and another layer of notoriety. But here comes the curveball: his comeback won’t be in Bellator, UFC, or even traditional boxing. Instead, it’ll be at Misfits Boxing 22 on August 30 in Manchester, England. The promotion known for influencer spectacles is adding MMA to the mix, and the 32-year-old will face Warren Spencer in its first-ever MMA fight for the inaugural light-heavyweight title.

In fact, even Conor McGregor is watching closely. When Perry shared a clip of their training earlier on Instagram, ‘The Notorious’ himself jumped in the comments. His reaction was short and sweet as he simply wrote, “AWESOME!”

So, when Mike Perry says Danis has a chin, that means something. When he questions whether Danis can adjust his pace, that matters too. It wasn’t just a sparring recap. It was a roadmap of where ‘El Jefe’ might succeed, and where he could collapse. However, the polarizing grappler has already laid out his own warning for his upcoming opponent!

Dillon Danis tells Warren Spencer to “tap quick” as things heat up ahead of their Misfits clash

If Mike Perry questioned Dillon Danis’ pace, Warren Spencer questioned his pride. The undefeated boxer-turned-MMA debutant didn’t mince words when facing his upcoming opponent. And in typical Danis fashion, the response came sharp, cutting, and full of threat.

Spencer joined The Ariel Helwani Show via a Zoom call to throw down a challenge to ‘El Jefe’ during his interview with the veteran journalist and stated, “I think he’s going to dive for my legs, I really do. I’m going to hit him with a big fresh one-two [combination] down the middle. He’s going to go, ‘Oh s— , this is real power,’ and then he’s going to dive for my legs and try and sniff my b**ls and tap me out.”

His strategy? Stay standing, keep it violent, and swing hard enough to test Danis’ chin. But Dillon Danis has seen this play out before. In Bellator, he finished both his fights in the first round via submission. Against Spencer, he expects more of the same as he fired back with, “I hope you tap quick because it’s going to be a bad night. You’re not going to be able to walk. You’re going to be taken out on a stretcher when your knees are mangled.”

Whether it’s Mike Perry’s measured warning or Spencer’s bold prediction, the noise around Dillon Danis is growing louder by the day. The question isn’t if the spotlight will follow him into Manchester, it’s whether he can finally back it up inside the cage!