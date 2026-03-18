Mike Perry Issues BKFC Callout as He Encourages Conor McGregor Return

Mike Perry has called on Conor McGregor to ditch the gloves and face him in the oldest form of boxing. The 37-year-old advocated for a spot on the White House card for months, just to be disappointed when the card was announced at UFC 326. Still, ‘The Mystic Mac’ hasn’t given up on the idea of a comeback in the promotion. But former UFC fighter Mike Perry has proposed a different path for ‘The Notorious.’

“I know Conor is punching the air right now,” Perry told Ariel Helwani. “Me and Nate instead of his trilogy… The world is excited to see you back in the ring. I know you’re working on it. I know you’re trying, I know UFC’s giving you a hard time, so we all look forward to seeing you back in the ring. I don’t know who he’s going to fight.

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“I don’t think the Chandler fight makes a lot of sense anymore,” Perry added during the interview. “But he could fight me in bare knuckle, maybe, if he wanted to.”

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Notably, in his bid to secure a spot on the White House card on June 14, the former two-division champion explored several potential opponents. He initially suggested Michael Chandler as an ideal matchup, but UFC CEO Dana White shut that idea down. Chandler is now set to face Mauricio Ruffy on the card, leaving McGregor on the sidelines.

There were also discussions about a bout between Jorge Masvidal and ‘The Mac,’ though that idea was quickly dismissed. A long-awaited trilogy fight against Nate Diaz was another option floated for the event, but it never materialized. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ is now scheduled to face Mike Perry on Saturday, May 16, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, live on Netflix.

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Imago Cannes – Elvis Screening Conor McGregor attend the screening of Elvis during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM Cannes France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xShootpix/ABACAx 811615_230 Shootpix/ABACAx 811615_230

The fight will be part of Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano event’s undercard, alongside the co-main event between Francis Ngannou and Philipe Lins. McGregor and Diaz, on the other hand, famously split their two previous fights, with one win apiece. A trilogy bout has been rumored for years but has yet to come to fruition.

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As for Mike Perry’s BKFC callout, it’s definitely a possibility, considering both men are part owners of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) promotion. Yet, this isn’t the first time Perry has pushed for the fight against McGregor. Even though ‘The Mac’ has expressed interest in the fight before, it remains on the shelves for now.

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Regardless, there’s a report suggesting McGregor could have been on the White House card, but isn’t because of his own decision.

Conor McGregor decided not to fight Mauricio Ruffy at UFC White House

According to Mauricio Ruffy, the Irish star had shown interest in facing him but ultimately chose not to move forward.

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“Conor McGregor talked about the possibility of a fight, opened up the possibility of fighting,” Ruffy said per HITC. “It was discussed, but he’s the one who makes the decisions, and he made the decision not to fight.

‘The Mac’ publicly cited business reasons for his withdrawal, suggesting the UFC prefers his return to take place at a major arena event to maximize revenue. Meanwhile, Ruffy admitted he never fully expected the fight to materialize.

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“I also didn’t have high expectations about it.”

As a result, Ruffy now faces Chandler on the card. It’s worth mentioning that McGregor was previously supposed to fight Chandler in 2023, but pulled out at the last moment from the fight due to injury. Since then, Chandler has been waiting for Conor McGregor to face him.

Looks like Conor McGregor hasn’t given up on his return yet. But it’s yet to be seen who it will be against. And Mike Perry’s BKFC idea might be just wishful thinking. Do you think ‘The Mac’ will ever fight without the gloves?