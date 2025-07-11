Mike Perry Issues “Minimum Wage” Warning After Conor McGregor Nearly Caught in BKFC Brawl

Chaos nearly boiled over in Hollywood, Florida, recently, but not in the way fans expected. What started as a stacked BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) press event hosted by part-owner Conor McGregor himself and featuring a who’s who of bare-knuckle royalty quickly turned hostile. While ‘The Notorious’ made waves by announcing a landmark $25 million open weight tournament and new additions to the roster, Mike Perry decided to turn up the heat as only he can!

‘Platinum’ is gearing up to return to the BKFC ring where he made his name as the ‘King of Violence’ and hasn’t fought since his clash against Thiago Alves in 2024. This time, he’s reportedly penciled in for a clash against Dave Mundell, who currently holds the BKFC World Middleweight Title. And during their promotional face-off, things escalated immediately.

During the stare-down, Perry seemingly head-butted and knocked Mundell’s hat over. A shoving match erupted, and the scuffle nearly dragged McGregor into the brawl, as he stepped in to break it up, only to get caught in the middle and almost lose his footing in the process. Both Perry and Mundell had to be pulled apart as the promo shoot was abruptly cut short.

Then came the fire. In a video shared on Instagram by MMA journalist Oscar Willis, Mike Perry let loose as he yelled, “These f— wasn’t gonna do sh–. They stay in their place, they take their little f– minimum wage paycheck, and they shut the f— up and do as they’re told. Not Platinum!”

This blow-up wasn’t entirely out of the blue. Tensions had been brewing for months, and it all started with Conor McGregor’s infamous post-and-delete moment. After Mike Perry’s knockout loss to Jake Paul in a boxing match, the UFC star publicly “fired” BKFC’s King of Violence. The statement left fans questioning whether McGregor still backed Perry, or if a future fight was on the table.

Well, at the BKFC press conference, we got our answer, kind of. With McGregor seated just feet away from Perry, the two finally came face to face.

There was no warm reunion. Instead, Perry doubled down, suggesting a clash with the Irishman could make sense. “I think it makes a lot of sense because we haven’t seen Conor in the ring in a while,” Perry said. “But I know he loves bare knuckle, and I’d love to face off against him anytime.”

The Irishman didn’t back down. “You’re welcome back because I welcomed you back,” he fired. “October 11 is your date, and you’ll dance for me, boy. You’ll dance for the owner.” He stopped short of confirming a fight with Perry but didn’t rule it out.

“Then we can talk,” he added. “One of the baddest men to ever grace the Ultimate Fighting Championship when it comes to bare knuckle, and he’s going to throw down with you in front of me for my viewing pleasure. And then I’ll decide if you’re worthy.” Yet, amidst the face-off scuffles and fiery promos, Conor McGregor also announced an upcoming spectacle that has the potential to skyrocket the BKFC to the stratosphere!

Conor McGregor announces massive $25 million BKFC tournament amidst Mike Perry’s antics at press conference

The BKFC press conference had already been a storm of trash talk, staredowns, and near brawls. But when Conor McGregor grabbed the mic, everything shifted. “I’m going to announce the most lucrative tournament in all of combat sports,” he declared. And just like that, the BKFC landscape changed.

The Irishman revealed an open-weight, $25 million showdown set to begin in March 2026. “The world’s baddest $25,000,000 tournament begins March 2026,” he said. “We’ll start from the biggest and baddest in bare knuckle—265 lbs—right down to 185. These men will contest for the prize to see who really is the baddest man on the planet.”

BKFC president David Feldman later confirmed the event will kick off in Los Angeles and finish a year later in the Middle East in March 2027. The stakes? A massive $15 million for the winner. Runner-up gets $1 million, and the third and fourth spots walk away with $500,000 each.

It’s the kind of prize pool rarely seen in combat sports, and especially in bare-knuckle fighting. ‘The Notorious’s involvement as part-owner has already drawn eyeballs to BKFC, but this move could flip the entire fight world on its head.

Ultimately, Mike Perry may have stolen the spotlight with his fiery words and wild face-off, but Conor McGregor’s $25 million tournament announcement made it clear: this isn’t just about violence anymore, it’s about legacy. And as he famously stated once, “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over!”