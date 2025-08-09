Mike Perry Rallies Against Ex-Convicts to Promote UFC Lightweight for White House Card

Mike Perry has never shied away from making bold statements, and his most recent one puts UFC lightweight Mike Davis right in the mix for one of the year’s most anticipated cards: the rumored UFC White House event. With talk of big-name fighters with criminal record possibly appearing, Perry made it clear he believes UFC lightweight Mike Davis belongs there for all the right reasons.

On the Overdogs Podcast, ‘Platinum’ responded to internet criticism of the proposed lineup, as names like Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, fighters with criminal histories, have shown massive interest in the event. “They’re talking about all these ex-convicted felons fighting on the White House card,” Perry said.

“Michael Davis is a great United States citizen, in my opinion, and you would be a great candidate to fight somebody and face somebody on that White House card,” he further added. Mike Perry’s message was not just about avoiding controversy; it was also about highlighting a lightweight who has proven himself in the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Davis, who had just won a statement TKO over Mitch Ramirez at UFC Nashville in July, jumped at the opportunity. “I’m ready,” he told Mike Perry. “I’m ready to make history, bro.” For ‘Beast Boy,’ the White House card would be more than just another fight; it would be a career-defining moment.

AD

But there’s one hitch: Davis currently has an open contract with the UFC. As ‘Platinum’ pointed out, the promotion would need to re-sign him and possibly negotiate a more lucrative contract before anything gets finalized. That business wrinkle could determine whether Mike Davis gets the historic card or has to wait his turn.

via Imago Credits: Imago

For the time being, Perry is campaigning on his podcast, while ‘Beast Boy’ is staying ready, both hoping that the White House event will be about more than just star power and headlines, but also fighters who can deliver when the cage door closes.

And if Perry’s campaigning succeeds, Mike Davis may find himself trading punches in one of the most symbolic fight settings in UFC history. But what about Mike Perry? Will we see him in the UFC anytime soon? Well, that is a possibility, as he himself revealed his desire to face Conor McGregor at the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Perry wants to thrash Conor McGregor on his UFC return

Fresh off his post-UFC success, Mike Perry has put his name into the mix for the proposed July 4th UFC card at the White House, and he’s calling for none other than Conor McGregor. ‘Platinum’ made it clear on his Overdogs Podcast that he wants the UFC to bring him back for the White House card to fight the Irishman rather than Michael Chandler.

He said, “I want UFC to bring me back for the White House card to fight Conor McGregor instead of Michael Chandler. What weight are they doing? I’ll cut to 170 for that.” The callout follows months of frustration for Perry, who claims the fight world has been “yanking his chain.” Since leaving the UFC, he has gone 5-0 in bare-knuckle boxing, 1-1 in traditional boxing, and even got into a shoving match with BKFC champion David Mundell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘The Notorious’ once called Perry “one of the baddest men to ever grace the UFC” before theatrically “firing” him from BKFC. He did, however, leave the door open, saying, “You’ll dance for me, boy…and then we can talk.” While a White House showdown between Perry and McGregor is unlikely, considering Perry’s lucrative gigs outside of the Octagon, McGregor’s inactivity complicates the fight even more.

The Irishman hasn’t fought in four years, despite having two bouts remaining on his UFC contract, and Dana White has revealed that getting him into fighting shape is the true challenge, White House lawn or not. While his coming back to the testing pool is a good sign for fans of the Irishman, there is no denying that when it’s McGregor, there’s always the chance of a last-minute pullout.