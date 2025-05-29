Mike Perry Reveals Wingman Jon Jones’s Role in Getting BKFC Star Hitched to Wife

Who would’ve guessed that Jon Jones, infamous for snapping limbs and shattering jaws inside the Octagon—would someday take on the unlikely role of a matchmaker? Yet that’s exactly what happened in the story of Mike Perry and Latory Gonzalez. The unexpected bromance between ‘Bones’ and ‘The King of Violence’ first grabbed attention back in 2020—and let’s just say, it’s no longer flying under the radar.

Yes, you read that right. The same Mike Perry known for his blood-soaked brawls had Jon Jones play a role straight out of How I Met Your Mother—channeling his inner Barney Stinson in a real-life “Have you met Ted?” moment. At the time, ‘Platinum’ was fresh off a tough split from his ex-wife, tennis player Danielle Nickerson, following five years of dating. Life had thrown him a curveball, but ‘Bones’ stepped in like a wingman supreme, introducing Mike to the woman who would eventually become his wife—Latory Gonzalez.

Now, with some years and perspective behind him, Mike Perry is finally opening up about the fateful night that changed his life. Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast alongside Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, BKFC star looked back on how it all unfolded. He shared:

““I walked into Posh Nightclub in Albuquerque, New Mexico. I was out there training at Jackson Wink…I went out to go hang out with them, and it was still pretty dead in the club. It was just John and my wife—Latory, my now wife….But John saw me come in. I was like, “Yo, what’s up?” And he’s like this—he grabbed our hands and put us together. And I picked her up and I took her home.”

via Imago November 17, 2024: El campeo³n de peso pesado de UFC, Jon Jones, con su prometida Jessie Moses, celebra su victoria por nocaut to cnico contra el retador Stipe Miocic durante su pelea por el totulo de peso pesado de UFC 309. – ZUMAla2_ 0779969143st Copyright: xKenaxBetancurx

Interestingly, Latory Gonzalez isn’t just the love of Mike Perry’s life—she’s also a martial artist in her own right. While she’s now more focused on raising their family, her roots in combat sports mirror ‘Platinum’s own. The couple shares two children: a son named Ocean and a daughter named Audysséys. With all that life has thrown at him, both inside and outside the cage, Perry frequently credits his stability and happiness to the woman who’s stood by his side through it all—his wife, Latory Gonzalez.

Mike Perry revealed how Jon Jones’ efforts changed his life

Mike Perry’s journey has been a wild ride marked by hardship, grit, and eventual redemption. He grew up facing a rough childhood and a troubled youth that steered him toward crime, ultimately landing him behind bars. But prison wasn’t the end of his story—it was the turning point. After his release, BKFC star took a job as a trainer at a UFC gym in Florida, a move that soon launched his professional fighting career in the UFC.

His time in the UFC, however, was inconsistentdefeats often followed —victories, keeping him from ever truly breaking through. That was until a fateful night changed everything. At a nightclub in Albuquerque, Jon Jones introduced Mike Perry to Latory Gonzalez. That encounter didn’t just spark a romance—it marked a shift in Perry’s life and mindset.

Following that meeting, Perry’s trajectory changed. He left the UFC and found his true calling in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he emerged as a ferocious and dominant force. Beyond the ring, he began to thrive financially too, even stepping into the business side of the sport by co-owning promotions like Dirty Boxing.

Through all of it—the fights, the hustle, the evolution—Mike Perry points to one person as the reason behind it all: Latory Gonzalez. Speaking about her, ‘Platinum’ said, “[Gonzalez] is new motivation, the best motivation and the motivation I’ve been looking for my whole life,” Perry concluded. “What does a guy fight for? Deep down, the animalistic features we have say that ‘if I could beat that guy and bite his neck before he bites mine, I get to take the pretty girl home.’”

On the professional side, Perry stepped into promotion by launching the Dirty Boxing Championship, a hybrid combat sports venture. The debut event showcased top fighters and captured the spotlight in the combat sports world. UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones attended the event and praised Perry, stating, “Mike Perry is one of the realest [fighters] to have ever lived.”

Now that Mike Perry has found success and stability in his personal life, what do you think lies ahead for him in the world of sports? Will he carve out a lasting legacy as a coach, or will his sharp business sense help him build a name beyond the cage? Share your thoughts below.