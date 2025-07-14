Mike Perry’s ‘David vs. Goliath’ Match Against BKFC Heavyweight Champion Sends Fans Into Frenzy

“I want my belt! Where are you at, ‘Big’ Ben? Don’t be scared, little boy! You will respect me. I’m coming to get you!” Leonardo ‘El Zambo’ Perdomo called Ben Rothwell out after defeating Arnold Adams at BKFC 78. However, the BKFC heavyweight champion was busy elsewhere. It was the former BKFC champion, Mike Perry, who held Rothwell’s attention in the VIP room following the events of BKFC 78.

‘Platinum’ Perry took to Instagram and shared a video, wherein he was seen engaging in a playful battle against Ben Rothwell. The BKFC heavyweight champion didn’t shy away from showing off his impeccable grappling skills and pulled Perry into a guillotine. Both Rothwell and Perry exchanged a couple of knees during a playful clinch. As soon as ‘Platinum’ escaped, the room burst into laughter as Rothwell kept chasing an escaping Perry.

The man behind the camera could be heard saying, “It’s for real in the VIP! Somebody stop them. Nobody is big enough to stop these guys… Security! Security! Where’s the security? We need security. please.” Ultimately, Rothwell held Perry and lifted him up, claiming, “He’s mine!” In the end, the duo shook it off like best friends.

Apparently, Rothwell’s strength scared the former BKFC champ. But he definitely enjoyed the little play. In the caption, Mike Perry wrote, “It’s always the low quality videos lol had a blast at @bareknucklefc even tho @rothwellfighter tried to knock me out of the tournament! Haha would you toe the line against Big Ben ? The heavyweight Bare knuckle Champ Vs The King Of Violence!!” And in the comments section, he added, “People let me tell you bout my best friend 😂🔥.”

Soon after the video went live on the social media platform, fight fans took over the comments section and revealed their thoughts. Let’s see what they had to say about the playful act.

Fight fans left entertained with Mike Perry vs. Ben Rothwell

The size difference between Rothwell and Perry was one of Biblical proportions. One fan commented, “That some David versus Goliath s—!! Lol 😂.” Another fan simply stated, “David vs. Goliath 🔥🙌.” Meanwhile, one more fan looked at it as a reality show and claimed, “The reality show pair we didn’t know we needed 😂.” Another comment read, “Ben pick up Mike Perry like a baby 😂😂.”

The play-fighting made fans look at Rothwell in a different light. The former UFC contender has 37 wins and 14 losses, and 33 of his wins have come via finishes. That alone is enough of a testament to how strong he is. His recent first-round KO win over Mick Terrill for the BKFC heavyweight belt cemented his legacy. Fans decided to highlight his strength in the comments.

One fan wrote, “The big guys got some good fing cardio 😮.” Another fan commented, “Ben doesn’t know when it’s over lol.” Furthermore, one more fan exclaimed, “How deep was that standing guillotine? 😳”

The praise for Rothwell kept coming as a fan wrote, “Shoutout to Ben for eating those shots and not getting cray cray. He’s a real one and this was great…bc Ben allowed it to be great! He coulda gotten heated and this woulda turned into something real bad. Love this!” What do you think of the playful scuffle between Perry and Rothwell? Do you think Perry can claim a win in a real David vs. Goliath matchup?