Mike Tyson Dragged In as UFC Star Questions Legitimacy of Viral Street Fight Clip

Another wild street fight video is making the rounds online, and this time, it has piqued the interest of a UFC star. The video shows a calm and confident man easily handling two street thugs, dropping one with a head kick before dispatching both with clean punches. It’s impressive at first glance, but the caption is what really turned heads. Or just one head, as it caught the attention of UFC’s Terrance McKinney.

The viral video had a tongue-in-cheek caption: “Man Who Once Fed Mike Tyson’s Pigeons By Accident Dismantles Two UFC Champions In Street Eliminator Tournament.” The caption, clearly intended as a joke, refers to Mike Tyson and the UFC in a strange blend of ridiculousness and mockery. However, McKinney, famed for his share of biting finishes, responded as if the claim needed correction.

McKinney responded, “I don’t see one UFC fighter in this video 😂. You’d know they were there bc the video would only be 15 seconds long,” insinuating that if a real UFC fighter were involved, the altercation would have been considerably shorter—and much more violent. And why does he claim a quick finish? Well, because he himself secured one at UFC 317.

‘T Wrecks’ added a lightning-fast finish to his resume at UFC 317 in Las Vegas, submitting Viacheslav Borshchev, also known as ‘Slava Claus,’ in 55 seconds. McKinney caught an early kick and took the fight to the ground, locking in a tight guillotine choke and leaving no room for his opponent to recover.

Borshchev, despite his striking ability and three post-fight bonuses, was outmatched from the start. McKinney’s dominance only reinforces the statement he made. In his world, fights don’t last long—they end explosively. Whether it’s a TKO or a submission, ‘T Wrecks’ brings the kind of real violence that social media clips can only pretend to capture.

So, while the video may have pleased fans, it was only a comical clip for McKinney and certainly not a glimpse into elite fighting. In fact, even after securing the 55-second win, Terrance McKinney is still not satisfied with the outcome and his performance at UFC 317.

Terrance McKinney believes the first-round finish took too long

For most fighters, a 55-second win would be a career high. However, Terrance McKinney described it as almost a disappointment. Even before criticizing the street fight he just saw online, he proved his claims at UFC 317, submitting Viacheslav Borshchev in under a minute. Then came the punchline: “Sorry that took so long,” he wrote.

Well, only McKinney could see a one-minute demolition as a slow night. This is normal for ‘T.Wrecks.’ For the elite fighter, the dominant win wasn’t quite the seven-second knockout he scored in his UFC debut, but it was fast enough to remind everyone of his reputation for aggressive starts.

After all, the man finished all seven of his UFC wins in the first round. That fight against Borshchev also marked his third consecutive victory, his longest streak in the UFC to date. But McKinney isn’t stopping his celebration. With the most first-round finishes in the promotion since 2021, he’s aiming for the top 15, sticking to the idea of starting fast and finishing even faster.