Mike Tyson Shares Honest Take on Conor McGregor After Viral Ireland Visit

Mike Tyson has met countless fighters, yet when the boxing legend recently reflected on spending time with Conor McGregor in Dublin, his reaction was surprisingly simple: he genuinely enjoyed the experience.

Tyson’s visit to Ireland last year produced several viral clips, including one moment where ‘The Notorious’ enthusiastically demonstrated boxing techniques while Tyson watched with a puzzled expression. The footage spread quickly across social media, with fans debating whether the former heavyweight champion was impressed or simply confused.

Tyson finally gave a clearer answer while speaking with Ariel Helwani during a recent interview, part of the media tour for his upcoming exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. The bout is reportedly set to take place in the Democratic Republic of Congo. When Helwani asked about the visit and the now-famous hangout sessions in Dublin, Tyson kept it straightforward.

“Oh, we had a ball,” Tyson said about spending time with McGregor. “He’s a good person. I liked him a lot. We had a great time.”

Helwani then joked that fans were curious about what Tyson was thinking in that exact moment when he saw the UFC star shadowboxing. The boxing legend’s answer was pure Tyson.

“I was just enjoying the moment, man. I was smoking,” he said.

The veteran journalist also pressed Tyson on McGregor’s larger-than-life personality, calling the former two-division UFC champion “a great character.” ‘Iron’ didn’t hesitate.

“Oh, the best, the best,” he replied.

Their visit to Ireland included more than just casual conversations and viral clips. Mike Tyson spent time at McGregor’s famous Dublin pub, The Black Forge Inn, where the Irishman hosted friends and guests during the boxing legend’s trip. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion hasn’t fought inside the Octagon since 2021, yet his ability to draw attention remains unmatched. Whether he’s hosting events at his pub, posting training clips, or interacting with legends of other sports, ‘The Notorious’ continues to generate headlines.

Mike Tyson, meanwhile, is preparing for his own return to the spotlight. The 59-year-old will face Floyd Mayweather in a high-profile exhibition bout, as we mentioned earlier. But as he revealed in the same interview, there’s a historic location, and even a historic ring, potentially being set up for this fight.

Mike Tyson reveals historic Muhammad Ali vs George Foreman ring will be used for his exhibition bout

The matchup between Tyson and Floyd Mayweather raised eyebrows when it was first announced late last year. A heavyweight knockout legend facing arguably the most defensive boxer of the modern era already sounds unusual. Add in the fact that it’s an exhibition between fighters from completely different weight classes with a decade in age between them, and the curiosity only grows.

During his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Tyson confirmed that the event is still planned despite some uncertainty around Mayweather’s schedule. The target date remains April 25, though ‘Iron’ admitted the exact details could still shift depending on logistics. The bout itself will follow exhibition rules rather than a traditional professional format, as he put it, “free fighting, catchweight, everything, eight (rounds) I believe.”

But the real surprise came when Tyson revealed the location setup. According to the former undisputed heavyweight champion, organizers are aiming to recreate a piece of boxing history.

“It’s gonna be pretty interesting, I’m looking forward to it, yes.” Tyson said, “Yes, I was over there, and it’s gonna be in the same ring that Muhammad Ali and George Foreman was in, yes (the exact same ring), yes”

That ring holds enormous significance in combat sports history. It hosted the legendary 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle,” where Muhammad Ali shocked the world by knocking out George Foreman in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. More than 50 years later, the fight remains one of boxing’s most famous moments.

And if Mike Tyson’s words are any indication, both moments, the visit with Conor McGregor and the upcoming exhibition, are less about rivalry or fame and more about enjoying the experience. After decades in the fight game, the former heavyweight king seems content doing exactly that.