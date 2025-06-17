Mikey Musumeci Drives Landmark UFC BJJ Change to Tackle Problem Highlighted by Joe Rogan

“That’s where st—–ds come in, and that’s why Gordon Ryan can train 365 days a year. He’s open about it—like, he’s open about his use. Yeah, because they don’t test for ste—-ds in Jiu-Jitsu.” With that statement, Joe Rogan exposed the harsh reality of the BJJ world—one that many insiders know, but few admit. In most Jiu-Jitsu promotions and competitions, PED testing is virtually nonexistent.

Renowned athletes like Gordon Ryan and Craig Jones have openly acknowledged this, adding to the growing concern that the sport has become a haven for unchecked steroid use. Joe Rogan has never held back when discussing the PED culture in combat sports, where st—-ds and PED’s have maintained a long-standing, unspoken presence. Yet, not all submission grapplers follow that route—champions like Mikey Musumeci remain outspoken opponents of PED use.

Meanwhile, Gordon Ryan has defended their use, even famously saying he would “take 20 years off my life” in exchange for performance gains, clearly showing no regrets. Among major organizations, only the IBJJF has taken serious steps toward regulation. Interestingly, they introduced their d—g testing policy only after Gordon Ryan had already secured three world titles. Now, the UFC is following suit. Its new initiative—‘UFC BJJ: Road to the Title’—debuts alongside UFC 317 during International Fight Week and promises to change the game.

The upcoming grappling series will see former ONE Champion Mikey Musumeci take on a coaching role alongside Reurison Gabriel, reflecting the UFC’s push to establish a more professional and d–g-free image for competitive Jiu-Jitsu. At last week’s UFC BJJ event, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ confirmed that Dana White & Co. plan to implement mandatory PED testing for the tournament, with full enforcement set to begin in 2026, as reported by BJJ Cria on Instagram.

This landmark decision is already making waves across the BJJ community, bringing both praise and criticism. Why the backlash? As Mickey Musumeci bluntly stated, “99 percent of jiu-jitsu on st—-ds,“ a comment that highlights the deep-rooted issues the sport has long faced. By aligning with Musumeci—who, after his stint with ONE, signed with the UFC last year to help reshape the sport—Dana White & Co. is clearly aiming for reform. For ‘Darth Rigatoni’ , BJJ is currently “unstable,” and this new chapter could mark a turning point.

Craig Jones and Gordon Ryan push back on Mikey Musumeci’s PED comments at UFC Grappling debut

During the UFC Fight Pass debut, Mikey Musumeci didn’t hold back, labeling the current BJJ landscape as “unstable” and throwing a subtle jab at legends Gordon Ryan and Craig Jones. While acknowledging their influence, he remarked, “Other people like Gordon [Ryan] and Craig [Jones], they definitely help the sport grow in different ways.” The comment subtly suggested that ‘Darth Rigatoni’ sees his mission as steering the sport in a cleaner direction—something that quickly caught the attention of both grappling stars.

Craig Jones responded with humor, posting a Michael Jordan-inspired meme that nodded to the famous “chip on the shoulder” mentality. Gordon Ryan, however, wasn’t as playful. Taking the remark personally, he fired back in the comment section of an MMAFighting Instagram post with a biting response aimed at Mickey Musumeci:

“Get off your moral high ground, dork. This guy is talking about cheating. St—-ds are legal in every competition minus specific IBJJF competitions since 2019. It’s not cheating. All I hear is an excuse for why you could never do what others, specifically I have done…”wrote Gordon Ryan.

As Mikey Musumeci’s mission to clean up BJJ officially begins under the Dana White & UFC banner, a major question arises: Could this bold anti-PED stance affect the promotion’s ability to attract rising talent and ensure long-term success—especially when, as the former ONE Championship star put it, “almost everyone [is] juiced up”? Drop your thoughts below.