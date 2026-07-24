“Missing Your Grandad’s Funeral”: Ian Garry Called Out by His Own Brother in Dispute Over Personal Confession

Ian Machado Garry has never been afraid to share some unconventional takes or share some really personal details about his life, and his recent appearance on the High Performance podcast was no exception. The UFC welterweight contender spoke candidly about his relationship with his parents, revealing how a lack of support early in his MMA career became one of the most powerful motivators behind his success.

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However, Garry’s account of events has now been publicly contested by someone claiming to be his own brother. A user named Sean Garry left a lengthy comment beneath the YouTube upload of the podcast, accusing ‘The Future’ of portraying himself as a victim and creating a false picture of his background.

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“Ian, you’re not a victim,” he wrote. “You act like we were beaten as kids. 😂😂 We grew up in a middle-class house and had everything we wanted.

“You’re the type of guy to take money off his parents and never pay them back. I think the word is entitled. We had everything a child could need.”

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Sean Garry also refuted the UFC welterweight’s recent claim that he didn’t receive enough support to pursue his dream of becoming a UFC fighter, as Ian Garry recalled the moment he dropped out of college to pursue MMA full-time, and his mother wrote him a letter that still fuels him to this day.

Imago UFC Fight Night in Doha : Ian Machado Garry v Belal Muhammad Ian Machado Garry of Ireland reacts during welterweight bout fight with Belal Muhammad of Palestine at the UFC Fight Night event at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. on November 22, 2025. DOHA Qatar Copyright: xNOUSHADxTHEKKAYILx

“She wrote me, word for word in quotation marks, ‘Being the next Conor McGregor is not a f——- plan,’” Garry had said in the podcast. “I made my UFC debut at Madison Square Garden. I made my UFC debut at MSG when I was 23, and that letter got blasted everywhere. She couldn’t fly [to the fight] because it was COVID, and I was so happy because of it.

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“Because I was like, ‘You know what? You f——- guys didn’t show up when you needed to and give me the love and the support, so you shouldn’t be there for the ‘Oh, that’s my boy.’ No, you can be ‘That’s my boy’ behind the scenes when it matters.”

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These words surely did not sit well with Ian Garry’s brother, as Sean also disputed Garry’s recent comments about not receiving enough support to chase his dream of becoming a UFC fighter.

“Oh no, you got paid to go to college, and your mother was stressed,” he continued in the comment. “You got flown all over the world with boxing, yet you talk about them not supporting you?

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“Dad personally got involved in your boxing the whole time, even when he was sick and in chronic pain. Do me a favor and explain that one, Ian. We attended every one of your fights, and we always believed you could do it.”

He also disputed Ian Garry’s claim that his wife, Layla Machado, was the ‘angel’ who actually believed in him, claiming that the family had supported him long before she came along.

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“Layla, who met you when you were only a few fights away from the UFC, is suddenly the one who had faith? No way really you were already there,” he added. “You’re an avoidant person, like me, but I’ve grown up emotionally, unlike you.

“You hide from negativity because you can’t cope with the reality of your own actions.”

However, he ended the comment with perhaps his strongest allegation yet.

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“Missing your grandad’s funeral—was that a real man thing to do?” Sean wrote. “Not even a text, lad. I’m missing something here.

“Funny, before you met her, you talked about family very differently. Or were you still too immature at 21? Hmm… funny that.”

Sean Garry’s words are especially notable given how central Layla has become to Ian Garry’s public persona. In recent years, the Irishman has become one of the UFC’s most divisive figures, with much of the discussion surrounding the Irishman being focused on his personal life rather than his exploits in the Octagon.

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Among his most talked-about moves was adopting his wife’s surname and legally becoming Ian Machado Garry, a move that sparked widespread debate across the MMA community.

We must also take his brother’s YouTube comment with a grain of salt, since Ian Garry has never publicly talked about having a sibling named Sean. As a result, it’s unclear what their current relationship is—or whether they are estranged. Ian Garry also hasn’t publicly responded to the YouTube comment yet.

This isn’t the first time a brother of a UFC fighter has publicly clashed with them over a personal dispute. After UFC heavyweight Valter Walker blasted his brother Johnny Walker for not attending his fight at Karate Combat 59 earlier this year to support him, the light heavyweight star responded to him by stating that he was “ashamed” of him and found it “disrespectful” that Valter chose to fight and submit Zion Clark, an inspirational wrestler born without legs.

Regardless, Sean Garry’s comments aren’t the only criticism the Irish fighter has had to face in the buildup to UFC 330.

Ali Abdelaziz says Ian Garry should stop comparing himself to Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz, Islam Makhachev‘s longtime manager, also took aim at ‘The Future’ after the undefeated welterweight compared his upcoming title fight to Conor McGregor’s famous 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo back at UFC 194.

On the same podcast, Ian Garry stated that defeating Makhachev, the world’s consensus pound-for-pound No. 1 MMA fighter, would finally allow him to step out of the former UFC double champion’s shadow.

“I cannot wait to step into the Octagon against Islam and beat him,” he had said. “Because there will be no doubt that I have done it against the best. To be the best, you have to beat the best. And my next opponent right now is regarded by everyone in the world as the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. Make no excuses. There will be no doubt after the fight. I just want it to be known that Ian Machado Garry is great.”

However, it seems like Abdelaziz wasn’t convinced, and the manager for Team Dagestan didn’t hold back in his response. In a series of posts on X, the veteran MMA manager initially questioned Ian Garry’s resume.

“I’ve been listening to Islam’s opponent talking,” Abdelaziz wrote. “Here are the facts: He’s 2-1 in his last three fights. He was almost knocked out by Carlos Prates and got saved by the bell.

“He has 10 wins in the UFC, and 8 of them came by decision. Somebody needs to give this young man a reality check because he’s about to get smashed.”

But that’s not all, as after questioning Ian Garry’s recent performances, the veteran MMA manager urged him to stop comparing himself to ‘The Notorious.’

“First of all, you’re not Conor,” Abdelaziz wrote on X. “You’ll never be Conor. You might actually be a better person than him, because I think Conor has done a lot of things I don’t respect. Just be who you are. Don’t try to be somebody else.

“You saw what happened at the White House. Don’t go down that road. Focus on being yourself, because that’s the only version of you that people will respect.”

With Garry set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the welterweight title at UFC 330 next month, he’ll soon get the opportunity to prove whether those lofty comparisons are accurate.

But, until then, the Irishman continues to face criticism on multiple fronts—both for how he talks about his personal life and for the bold claims he’s making ahead of the biggest fight of his career.