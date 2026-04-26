MMA Champ Beaten and Arrested by State Security After One-Man Protest

For seven days, MMA champion Javier ‘Spiderman’ Gutiérrez protested alone from his balcony. His solitary stand against the Cuban government ended abruptly when State Security forces reportedly dragged him away on a Havana street.

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According to CiberCuba report, journalist José Raúl Gallego first reported the incident. He spoke with the MMA champ’s relative, who revealed that authorities arrested the man shortly after he uploaded a training video just two hours earlier.

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“He was arrested at 90 between 41 and 43, Marianao, near the Jesús Menéndez sports complex,” Gallego reported. “Just two hours earlier, the young man had shared a video of himself training. The arrest was carried out by a group of plainclothes officers in a black vehicle, who gave him a brutal beating and took him away. The family has no information about his current condition or where he was taken.”

Following the arrest, reports indicated that authorities detained Gutiérrez at Villa Marista after the violent incident in Havana. Shedding more light on the situation, the outlet reported that the fighter’s wife, Lisandra Cuza, sent audio recordings to officials confirming that he was “beaten” for resisting arrest.

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According to CiberCuba’s report, Cuza also indicated that the Ministry of the Interior has allowed the fighter’s relatives to visit him on Wednesday, April 29. This remains a highly sensitive situation. Meanwhile, another similar incident was recently reported in Washington, where police arrested another MMA fighter.

As many details are still unfolding, it has emerged that no formal charges have been filed so far against Javier Martín Gutiérrez. Amid the uncertainty, his sister has also spoken out following his arrest by State Security.

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Cuban MMA fighter’s sister protests after State Security detained him

After the incident became public, Javier Ernesto Martín Gutiérrez’s sister, Yonexi Gutiérrez, spoke out against the authorities. According to reports, she is a former political prisoner who was imprisoned outside Cuba. She uploaded a video on social media addressing her brother’s arrest and strongly denounced it.

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“My outrage is so great that I knew at some point I was going to explode. Because it’s too much. Javier cannot be afraid of going to jail,” she said, according to reports. “Do you know why? Because Javier knows what it’s like, because this one here was imprisoned.

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“He has been alone for a week. He does have support from those outside, but inside Cuba, he has no one. Javier cannot be afraid of going to prison. Do you know why? Because Javier knows what it is, because the one here was imprisoned.”

The situation is clearly escalating between the MMA fighter and the Cuban authorities, with tensions continuing to rise.