MMA Champ Eyes UFC Debut After Surviving Brain Aneurysm

Even a couple of brain aneurysms couldn’t stop this fighter from becoming a champion. And now he wants to make his UFC debut. It was a regular day for Brazil’s Rafael Barbosa in March of 2022. On the 11th, he was supposed to fight Jonas Bilharinho under the Legacy Fighting Alliance banner. However, right before the flight, during routine pre-fight medical testing, two brain aneurysms were detected, leading to the flight’s immediate cancellation. He didn’t know whether he would ever fight again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It was a very delicate moment where I felt like I had no ground to stand on,” Barbosa said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “I was ready to face Bilharinho. Anyone who fights me knows I’m not an easy fight. I had two choices: go down the path most people would take, which is to quit my career — ‘brain surgery and then take punches [to the head], are you crazy?’ — or come back, turn things around and make history, do something no one has done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Weeks after the aneurysms were detected, Barbosa underwent a grueling 10-hour surgery in São José do Rio Preto, Brazil. Against the odds, it was a resounding success. Two days later, he was on his feet. By the third, he was home. And in time, he was cleared to fight. Come 2023, Barbosa was flying to Niagara Falls for a short-notice co-main event fight against Mairon Santos.

Barbosa lost the fight, of course, and decided to get rid of the extra weight, moving to lightweight. He then signed with Pancrase and has since scored three back-to-back stoppage wins, winning the lightweight belt in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Out of everything the Pancrase belt can give me, that’s what makes me happiest,” Barbosa said. “Winning the Pancrase belt was a victory in itself for me because the old-school fans know what Pancrase means. I’m really happy there, truly. I came off two years without fighting and went through good and bad moments in my journey, and when I entered the division, I knew I would become champion.”

Now, with the belt around his waist, Rafael Barbosa sees two paths leading to his bright future. Either he wants to compete in Dana White’s Contender Series to win a contract inside the promotion or sign a deal with RIZIN to chase another title fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A spot should open soon [for DWCS], and I believe I’m back on the radar,” Barbosa added. “And if it doesn’t come through for the Contender, I’d rather keep fighting in Japan and go to RIZIN. The guy I just beat in my last fight [Tatsuya Saika] went to RIZIN before and got a knockout win there, and all Pancrase champions either go to Contender or to RIZIN. I want an opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In any case, if Barbosa wants to fight in DWCS, there’s some favorable news for the Brazilian.

Date for Dana White’s Contender Series revealed

While it’s unclear whether Barboza would be part of it or not, DWCS is set to return for its 10th season. And the likely date it may premiere its first episode is August 11, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Junkie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The promotion has already begun outreach, targeting exciting, sub-30-year-old fighters looking to earn a shot at a UFC contract. This aligns well with Barbosa’s claim that a spot might be open for him. And the season, expected to feature the 10 episodes, will stream on Paramount+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fighters will compete in front of White, Hunter Campbell, Mick Maynard, and Sean Shelby. And, of course, promotional agreements will be on the line. Since its launch in 2017, the show has brought in the likes of Sean O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, and Jack Della Maddalena.

Last season proved to be one of the most productive yet. Why? Well, because there were 49 UFC contracts handed out across 51 bouts.

Rafael Barbosa clearly has the backstory of a legend. But can he continue his ascent by landing a contract with the UFC? Only time will tell.