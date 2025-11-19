MMA Coach Left Concussed by Arman Tsarukyan’s Viral Kick Ahead of UFC Qatar

After over a year away from the sport, Arman Tsarukyan will make his anticipated return at UFC’s inaugural Fight Night event in Qatar. He will face a dangerous Dan Hooker in the main event, and he’s going all out in training to prepare for that. Apparently, a little too much, since ‘Akhalkalakets’ was seen sending his coach flying in a viral social media clip, which immediately started making the rounds.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, since that accident happened, the Tsarukyan’s coach seems to have suffered a concussion. He hasn’t completely opened up about what went down while he was training at Rampage Jackson’s JAXXON premises ahead of the November 22 bout. However, the number one lightweight contender in the world finally gave complete details on what actually went down with his coach while training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarkyan details on Coach’s condition after the kick video went viral

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri on his YouTube video, Arman said, “I mean, we forgot to close the door. We were together and nobody could close the door, and he said like spinning kick and I just threw the spinning kick and he almost flew out. He did flew out from the cage and he hurt his back and head and he got a concussion after that. And that’s legit and people thought it’s a fake thing you know. The cage is like a meter from the bottom you know and he just flew from the cage. But hopefully nothing was, and he just hurt his little bit head and next day he was alright.”

Honestly, that kind of accident rarely happens during training, and getting tossed out of the cage with a spinning backfist before hitting the ground definitely feels excruciating. And although Arman Tsarukyan revealed that his coach has been doing okay since the incident, a surprisingly similar accident also happened in February at the same place when the Armenian fighter actually sent another one of his coaches out of the cage. So, to take precautions, he revealed that from now on, they will train on the mat.

Arman Tsarukyan added on the interview, “He’s good. You know, when you come with one train with coach, nobody can close the door. And it was the same cage, you know. Now, we are training on the mat. Nobody could fly out from the cage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Oliveira vs Tsarukyan Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Arman Tsarukyan blue gloves reacts after defeating Charles Oliveira not pictured during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240413_mcd_su5_136

Well, although ‘Akhalakalakets’ has talked about taking safety measures before his fight, it might also be a signal that he’s training in wrestling before facing Dan Hooker, as he specifically mentioned the mat. Both fighters have tried to get on each other’s nerves, and there’s rivalry, but according to Arman, nothing has crossed the personal level between him and Hooker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

‘Akahalkalakets’ believes the rivalry with Dan Hooker hasn’t gone to a personal level yet

Arman Tsarukyan vs Dan Hooker is one of the most technically fascinating fights for sure, but their growing rivalry has made it even more high-stakes. Ahead of the fight, ‘The Hangman’ used his animated personality to throw shots at his opponent, even calling him a “spoiled rich kid,” thinking that would affect the Armenian. However, Arman has stayed completely chill about it. Reason? He thinks Hooker’s insults have been fine since they didn’t cross the personal limit.

He added in the Shakiel Mahjouri interview, “He can talk whatever he wants, he just make me laugh. He never talked personal to me, you know? If he said something about my personal life, I would take him out from the room and talk to him. So it’s just business. It’s just fighting. But there are levels of trash talk, if he touched me or my family or something with bad words. Yeah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, now that the number one lightweight contender in the world has mentioned that if Hooker actually talked personally, he might behave more aggressively, would the Kiwi go ahead and cross the line? Talking about family in trash talk definitely crosses a line, but it’s not something that hasn’t happened in the UFC before, so it would be an interesting development if the Kiwi decides to go that route to anger Arman Tsarukyan and make him emotional.

With that being said, do you think Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker will deliver the fight of the year at UFC Qatar? And also, will the Armenian have his coaches intact before the event, since there are no more injuries? Let us know in the comments section below.