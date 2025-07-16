MMA Community Gets Emotional After UFC Honors Dustin Poirier’s French Heritage With Max Holloway

Dana White doesn’t want to let Dustin Poirier go without a bang. ‘The Diamond’ is all set to fight his final battle in the UFC against Max Holloway at UFC 318, with the BMF title on the line. And the UFC head honcho has dedicated the entire event to the Louisiana native. Talking to WDSU, White confirmed, “This is for him, to be honest with you. This is for him. He wanted to have his last fight and end his career in New Orleans so here we are.” But having Poirier fight in his home state isn’t the only thing the UFC is doing to celebrate his ‘last dance’.

In a conversation with Dave Schmulenson, Poirier revealed his desire to lay down his gloves in Louisiana, where his MMA journey began. After the MMA promotion obliged the Lafayette native’s request, the officials are making things a bit more personal for ‘The Diamond’.

But what about the French part of Poirier’s heritage? Addressing his French background, Poirier once said, “There’s a lot of French in Acadiana where I live in Lafayette. My dad speaks fluent French, you know. A lot of the Cajuns in Acadiana came from French Canada, you know we got kicked out and relocated to Louisiana.”

And to honor the former interim lightweight champion’s roots in France, the UFC will have him face off against his final opponent on the grounds of the French Quarter. The visuals of the face-off quickly went viral after UFC’s official Instagram profile shared them with the world. The title of the cascade of posts read, “Face-to-face in the French Quarter 👀.”

As the fighters faced off, the fighting community found it all to be a bit too intense. Soon after UFC dropped the visuals on Instagram, fans swarmed over the comments section to reveal their thoughts. Let’s see what they had to say.

Fight fans get emotional for Dustin Poirier’s ‘last dance’ against Max Holloway

It’s clear the fighting community isn’t ready to say goodbye to ‘The Diamond.’ Since making his UFC debut in 2011, Dustin Poirier has secured 22 wins in 31 fights and carved out a legacy among the sport’s all-time greats. Watching him walk away is no easy moment for fans.

One fan weighed in on the emotions swarming around UFC 318 and wrote, “This is gonna have an emotional ending forsure.” Another fan commented, “No, please, this is the most emotional fight.” One more fan highlighted, “I feel like we’re witnessing the end of the best era of UFC. It not just this fight but this is one of the culminating events.”

During the face-off against ‘Blessed’ at the French Quarter, Poirier wore his iconic flower-themed shirt, which made the fans emotional. One fan commented, “Dustin signature Hawaiian polos/ tees will be missed🔥.” Another fan claimed, “no matter the outcome tears will be dropped.”

In this fight, the MMA community seems to be in a dilemma. Both Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway are cherished legends of the sport. Choosing just one victor is something that the fans can’t do. One fan reflected on this dilemma and wrote, “This is one of those fights that should just end ina draw…”

Another fan expressed their confusion and commented, “I don’t know who I want to win?” One more fan wrote, “Whoever wins, these two are legends of the sport. 🔥” But what are your thoughts on the Poirier vs. Holloway face-off at French Quarter?