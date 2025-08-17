MMA Community Rallies Against ESPN as UFC 319 Stream Prompts Plea to Paramount After $7.7B Deal

The UFC is set to move from ESPN+ to Paramount+ after a new $7.7 billion deal, but fans want that to happen as soon as possible. Why? Not only does the new deal eliminate the PPV model, but viewers have also grown tired of the excessive number of commercials and advertisements that run during UFC PPVs. As such, Dana White has been requested to make certain changes when it comes to these commercials.

Popular combat sports journalist Damon Martin mentioned having to go through the same advertisements while watching UFC 319 on ESPN+. If advertisements don’t get removed, he has requested Dana White to add some variety to them. Martin spoke about this because of the monotonous nature of the advertisements, which often drains the excitement out of the fans.

“I have one request under this new Paramount+ deal with UFC …. Can you PLEASE play more than 2 commercials during a 5 or 6 hour broadcast? I swear I see the same commercials over and over and over again. It’s like Groundhog Day from hell,” Martin wrote on X.

As soon as the fans came across this request from Damon Martin, they also added their ideas as to how the UFC can deal with advertisements. In fact, they want Dana White and Co. to remove the commercials when the UFC moves to Paramount.

Dana White receives requests regarding the UFC’s deal with Paramount

The fans, after hearing what the aforementioned journalist had to say, had other suggestions. One of them claimed that they’d love to watch fighters’ walkouts instead of commercials when there’s a break during PPVs. “Better yet, let us watch all the walkouts like we used to and do away with commercials!” On the other hand, some fans want to witness what’s happening inside the arena rather than watching commercials. “Better yet, at the very least play the crowd noise or something not a commercial break screen,” that fan added.

Well, the current state of watching UFC events on ESPN+ has been underwhelming for the fans, who claimed, “It’s awful.” They want the breaks between the events to be better, and on that note, some fans wanted the UFC to do something similar to what the WWE does on Netflix. “Also, play some music on the “we’ll be right back screen” I can’t stand the silence.” The fans couldn’t stop making suggestions to Dana White and Co. There is a lot of pressure on the promotion to remove commercials altogether, as a fan stated, “I’d be good with a banner during the commercials.”



However, some fans appeared to back Dana White, claiming that the advertisements work according to the region from where someone tunes into ESPN to watch UFC fights. “It’s not the app my man. It’s geo based targeting,” that fan commented. As that fan defended Dana White, another fan popped up wanting some options to take control of the commentary during fights. He said, “Please also add a no-commentary feed option.”



Well, what do you make of this request to Dana White and Co.? Has your experience with advertisements on ESPN been the same as these fans? Drop your comments below.