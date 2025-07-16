MMA Community Send Prayers to PFL Champ Timur Khizriev as Team Provides Medical Update After 5 Gunshots

Timur Khizriev should have been gearing up for another title run. Instead, the undefeated featherweight champion is in a hospital bed, recovering from what could be the most shocking incident in MMA in 2025. The 29-year-old Dagestani fighter, known for his clinical superiority inside the cage, unexpectedly found himself on the wrong end of a real-life ambush.

Reports began to flood social media when a video surfaced from Makhachkala showing chaos in the courtyard of a residential complex on Daniyalov Street. According to Vestnik MMA, two masked men waited as Khizriev pulled up in his Gelendvagen.

As he stepped out, the attackers began firing at him from close range with a traumatic pistol, a weapon that is designed to incapacitate but can cause severe harm. The culprits shot Timur Khizriev five times before fleeing. Despite the close-range assault, he survived and was rushed to surgery.

His management later confirmed that, while the situation was serious, his life was not at risk. “He is in the hospital but stable,” they stated. The motivation for the shooting is now unknown, generating speculation in both the MMA and Dagestani communities. The timing of the unfortunate incident could not be more disturbing.

Khizriev was riding high after his dominant 2024 PFL season, in which he went 4-0 and defeated Brendan Loughnane in the finals to earn the featherweight title and a $1 million award. He also has an undefeated record in Bellator, with victories over Daniel Weichel and Justin Gonzales.

Despite his momentum, Timur Khizriev was not included in the 2025 PFL season lineup, a decision that raised eyebrows long before this attack did. What happens next is a big question for fans. With an 18-0 record and a prime ahead of him, Khizriev was set for global recognition. But now, he’s left fighting for recovery, security, and clarity.

The MMA world is watching attentively, not only for updates on his condition but also for answers to the haunting question: why him? Until the time the authorities find the answer to the latter, the MMA community got together to share their prayers on social media.

Fans pray for Timur Khizriev’s speedy recovery

Timur Khizriev’s shocking shooting in Dagestan caused ripples in the MMA world, but it also sparked an outpouring of solidarity on social media. With little specifics about the purpose and limited updates on his condition, fans united around one hope: that the undefeated featherweight would pull through.

The tweets on X were empathetic, simple, and as unified as they could get. “I hope he has a good recovery 🙏🏼,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Hope he pulls through; that’s terrible 🙏🏼.” Others shared the emotion, tweeting, “Damn, that’s scary; I hope he makes a full recovery,” and “I hope he recovers quickly; bro is a warrior.”

While many feared the worst, others couldn’t overlook one surprising aspect from the early reports, as well as the CCTV footage: a takedown. As one can see in the clip, Khizriev was able to score a takedown despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds during the ambush. This surely surprised fans, revealing the man’s true toughness. “That’s f—– man. Bro got shot in the back and still secured the TD,” a fan tweeted, surely stunned.

Another added, “These fighters truly are built different,” while another simply exclaimed, “That’s insane, wtf. Instant takedown.” The clip became a bizarre but undeniable reminder of how well MMA fighters are conditioned for survival. As the community waits for additional information, the narrative around Timur Khizriev is shifting.

He’s no longer just the undefeated former champion who was left out of a season lineup; he’s now the guy who, even when attacked and bleeding, fought until the end. And the reactions, despite the sheer amazement, describe how fans feel right now: sadness, pride, and hope.