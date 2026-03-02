MMA Expert Calls Alex Pereira “Biggest Game Hunter” in UFC History After Heavyweight Move

It’s Alex Pereira all over the buzz again! And that comes after his confirmation about pursuing a heavyweight move. So what drives a fighter to take on such a difficult challenge? The answer is a status that has never been claimed in UFC history. The fact that he’s gotten this close in such a short time is already sparking praise from the MMA community.

When ‘Poatan’ entered the UFC in late 2021, nobody expected him to become the star he is now. Surely, a rivalry between him and Israel Adesanya was one of the most talked-about topics at that time. But who knew Pereira had ambitions beyond that feud? Now, after becoming champions in both middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, the Brazilian eyes the heavyweight crown to become the first three-division UFC champion. Watching Pereira pursue such lucrative opportunities, MMA expert and journalist Luke Thomas shares his two cents.

Thomas highlights Alex Pereira’s involvement in the UFC

“I’ll say this, winning two class titles and then winning a third, even if it’s the interim, first of all, would represent the history. Second of all, would be hugely impressive,” said Luke Thomas on his YouTube channel. “And let’s just say it one more time. I don’t think I have seen a bigger big game hunter in MMA than Poatan. It is truly remarkable what this guy is trying to do with MMA.

And honestly, if you’re the UFC, just think about the entertainment and the big nights that this guy has provided since he got here. Where would they be without him? And he doesn’t have much time left either, but where would they be without this guy?”

Surely, Alex Pereira has had a meteoric rise in the UFC. From legacy matchups to championship fights, he has been part of them all. And apart from being an asset to the leading MMA promotion, Pereira has also become one of the fighters, someone whom fans yearn to see compete.

Now that ‘Poatan’ vacated the light heavyweight title to move to the heavyweight division, surely he will soon compete for the belt. But before that, the Brazilian is in talks for a bout against the former heavyweight champion Jon Jones at the UFC White House card. And that would be another massive challenge from which Pereira is not flinching.

These are some of the attributes that moved an expert like Thomas, such as Pereira’s nature of welcoming tough matchups despite having the risk of being defeated brutally. In that context, Thomas has highlighted another quality of the Brazilian star.

Luke Thomas explains what makes ‘Poatan’ unique

Historically, there have been comparatively few UFC fighters who have achieved double champion status in the middleweight division and above. Meanwhile, below that mark, there have been many.

One of the reasons for this may be the narrower weight gap in the divisions below middleweight, which surely makes it comparatively easier for them to make weight.

But the case in the higher weight categories is different. As a result, Luke Thomas pointed out and praised Alex Pereira’s zeal to compete in the heavyweight division despite knowing the weight complications.

“The bigger story, Poatan is chasing history. Poatan is chasing big dreams,” Thomas continued on his YouTube channel. “Poatan is chasing what seemed like the impossible.

And I always thought when guys would go triple champ, it would be when they would be in narrower weight classes, where they were 10 pounds apart, you know, 35, 45, 55, something like that. But Poatan might prove no its actually you can do it with the biggest weight jumps.”

Now, ‘Poatan’ will probably fight Jon Jones next in the UFC White House event. However, if not, he still has Ciryl Gane and other top-ranked heavyweights as options.

Now, 'Poatan' will probably fight Jon Jones next in the UFC White House event. However, if not, he still has Ciryl Gane and other top-ranked heavyweights as options.