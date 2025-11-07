MMA Fans Fear Heavyweight “Curse” Expanded Beyond UFC After ONE Champ Involved in Serious Car Accident

What began as a curse in the UFC now seems to be spreading to other MMA promotions. Last month, ahead of UFC 321, fans, critics, and even UFC CEO Dana White believed the promotion’s once-thriving heavyweight division might finally regain momentum. With reigning champion Tom Aspinall scheduled to defend his title against Ciryl Gane, many thought the division’s good days had arrived. However, things didn’t go as planned.

An “unintentional” eye poke turned the bout into a no-contest, reigniting speculation that the UFC heavyweight division remains cursed. The division has been in limbo ever since Jon Jones claimed the title in 2023. During his long 800-day reign, Jones defended his title only once. Now, the so-called curse appears to have spread to Asia-based promotion ONE Championship, which is set for its fifth visit to Tokyo on November 15.

Unfortunately, the event, which features kickboxing, MMA, and Muay Thai bouts, ran into a major setback just days before the card. ONE Heavyweight World Champion Oumar Kane (Reug Reug) was involved in a car accident in the UAE earlier this week. The MMA orbit on X revealed, “ONE Heavyweight Champion Reug Reug was involved in a serious car accident in Dubai recently, per @BangkokPostNews. His November 16th rematch vs. Anatoly Malykhin at #ONE173 has been postponed. ❌”

As reported by Bangkok Post, the Senegalese powerhouse was hospitalized following the accident. Fortunately, Reug Reug’s injuries are not life-threatening. However, uncertainty looms over the future of the ONE heavyweight title, and the situation could damage the promotion’s reputation. Since bursting onto the MMA scene, Reug Reug has been a dominant figure, though he has fought only eight times, with several of his scheduled bouts canceled.

His most recent fight, a year ago, saw him make history by ending Anatoly Malykhin’s undefeated streak, handing the Russian his first career loss via split decision. As preparations for their rematch were underway, the so-called MMA curse struck once again, leaving fans anxious.

Social media explodes as MMA fans respond to Reug Reug’s accident update

The UFC’s heavyweight division has long carried a reputation for being cursed, dating back to UFC 12 when Mark Coleman first claimed the title. Since then, champions have struggled to hold the belt for any length of time. During the Jon Jones era, the “curse” seemed to focus on a single champion, a trend that continues today. Now, Dana White has officially confirmed that Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane will finally settle their unfinished business in the upcoming rematch.

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the recent setback in the ONE heavyweight division, with one commenting, “Oh so all MMA heavyweight divisions are cursed now not just in the UFC?” Over the years, many fighters failed to hold the UFC heavyweight title for an extended period. Stipe Miocic, however, broke the pattern by achieving three consecutive title defenses, reaching a level that champions like Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, and Cain Velasquez never attained.

Now, after Reug Reug’s recent car accident, fans fear another setback in the heavyweight scene. One fan commented, “Lol, we gonna have to wait another 2 years for that rematch now.” There is currently no update on Reug Reug’s condition, though reports indicate the accident occurred in Abu Dhabi, which fans have described as “sad” for MMA and for those eagerly awaiting his return. Reug Reug has earned praise not only for his MMA skills but also for his kickboxing prowess.

Under the ONE banner, Reug Reug has already competed in kickboxing, but now fans will have to wait even longer for his return. One fan commented, “Knew this card wouldn’t hold up.. get well soon Reug.” ONE Championship has also felt the effects of this curse, as Reug Reug held the heavyweight title for an extended period. However, with limited competition in the promotion, Anatoly Malykhin claimed the championship in 2022.

Car accidents can devastate fighters, as history has shown. UFC legend Frank Mir suffered a serious crash in 2004 when a car hit him while he rode a motorcycle. At the time, Mir was at the peak of his career, but the accident left him with a broken femur and torn knee ligaments, nearly ending his UFC journey. One fan drew a parallel to Reug Reug’s situation, commenting, “Yep. His career is over. The last time a HW got into a serious vehicle accident, Frank Mir couldn’t bounce back.”

As of now, there are no new updates on Oumar Kane’s health, but we will share information as soon as reports become available. Stay tuned for further updates.