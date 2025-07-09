MMA Fans Make One Prediction as Dana White Makes UFC Qatar Official in Public

Dana White‘s expansion into the Asian market is growing with every event they hold on the continent. After getting to the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and, most recently, Azerbaijan, the Las Vegas-based promotion will be going all the way to Qatar towards the end of 2025. This news spread like wildfire, and guess what? The fans already know what they can expect from the first Qatar event.

The focus on making the UFC brand bigger is working for Dana White when there’s a recession going on in MMA. For the first time in history, Dana White and Co. will touchdown in Qatar’s capital of Doha on November 22. This move comes as no surprise, as the 55-year-old claimed recently that the UFC is ” going everywhere,” which appears to be the promotion’s mantra.

“We’re been in Abu Dhabi for a long time and we’re starting to move around. Qatar is something we’ve been working on for a couple of years now, and we finally got something done,” Dana White told the reporters in New York. While mentioning that he aims to replicate the success UFC has had in the United Arab Emirates, the 55-year-old added, “I think they’ve looked at Abu Dhabi and seen the success that they’ve had there and then Saudi [Arabia] and Azerbaijan. I’ve been wanting to go to Qatar for a long time and I’m looking forward to it.”

Well, the announcement was just made recently, so there are no details on what the fight card will look like since it’s a Fight Night event. However, fans have claimed to have an idea as to what Dana White and Co. have in store for them. Let’s take a look at their reactions on Instagram.

Dana White will make UFC Qatar bigger than UFC 300, fans predict

As we’ve seen in the Middle East, they do not hesitate to splash the cash when it comes to doing business. Saudi Arabia has now become a top sports hosting nation, and the extravagance they showcase in every event indicates that there is a lot of money going on there. This is what a fan insinuated when he said, “It is about the money not about the sport.” On the other hand, some fans believe that with a lot of money, there have to be some fights planned for UFC Qatar.

One fan claimed that the fans in Doha may just get a PPV-level card, commenting, “Yes. Another fight night worth PPV cards.” Another fan went a little overboard. Writing, “That’s gonna be the most stacked fight night equivalent to UFC 300,” he insinuated that the UFC Qatar fight card will be bigger than the most monumental UFC event in recent memory. Well, that seems highly unlikely as the UFC 300 card was filled with champions and had a total of 13 fights.

Nevertheless, there will surely be some top stars fighting on the card. And for some fans, UFC Qatar might just feature the best card of the year. Even better, another fan would chime in on the conversation to claim that half the card of the Fight Night event will have title fights. “This fight night will be more stacked then half the years ppv,” an Instagram user wrote in that regard, while another commented, “This card is going to have 6 title fights.”



Meanwhile, some fans expressed concern about the Madison Square Garden PPV, which will also take place in November. They are worried about that event getting neglected to cater to the needs of UFC Qatar. “That means the MSG PPV is going to be the week before, and watch this Qatar card somehow end up being more stacked.” When an Instagram user commented, “Oil money for the win,” he insinuated that, regardless of what happens with the Fight Night event, it will be a massive financial success for Dana White and Co.

Well, what are your thoughts on the UFC Qatar deal? Let us know in the comments down below.