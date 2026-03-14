MMA Fighter Arrested on Hotel Roof in Washington After Alleged Break-In Attempt

A hotel roof in Silverdale, Washington, became the unlikely stage for a bizarre arrest early Wednesday, after an intoxicated MMA fighter allegedly tried to break into a guest room. The more puzzling part? Authorities have decided not to publicly identify the man involved.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a 911 call just after 3:00 am from a guest at the Best Western Silverdale, reporting that someone was attempting to break into their room from the exterior balcony. When deputies arrived and located the man on the roof, he repeatedly threatened officers, forcing the deputies to tase the man and carry him off the roof before placing him in custody.

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“He was extremely intoxicated,” KCSO spokesman Kevin McCarty said. “He is a mixed martial arts fighter and threatened deputies several times. He had to be tased and carried off the roof.”

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The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest, and obstruction. Per a report from MyNorthwest, he was himself a guest at the hotel and had been accompanied by a woman, whose identity also remains undisclosed. Authorities later released footage of the incident on Facebook.

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The Silverdale incident is not the only recent MMA-related arrest to make headlines in the recent past. Across the Pacific, Australia saw aspiring MMA fighter Dominique Simon jailed over an alleged assault. But more recently, fans were caught off guard by the arrest of an established UFC name last month.

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MMA star Valter Walker arrested by Miami PD

The fight between UFC heavyweight standout Valter Walker and differently-abled athlete Zion Clark at Karate Combat 59 was already a spectacle. However, ahead of the fight, Miami police arrested the Brazilian heavyweight. His team confirmed the news through his social media accounts.

“We inform you that the athlete Valter Walker was detained by Miami authorities this Thursday (02/12) at 2:45 PM Miami time,” Walker’s team shared via his Instagram. “Consequently, his fight scheduled for tomorrow remains pending his release from custody.”

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Though the specific circumstances behind ‘The Clean Monster’s arrest were never fully disclosed, some fans connected it to a heated exchange between him and Zion Clark during their final faceoff. However, the Brazilian heavyweight was later released and went on to secure a dominant submission victory over Clark at Karate Combat 59.

Despite the win, a subsequent injury forced the cancellation of his anticipated heavyweight bout against Marcin Tybura on March 28 at UFC Seattle. With Walker’s UFC return on hold due to injury, both cases serve as a reminder that trouble outside the cage can derail a fighter’s career just as quickly as a loss inside it.