A serious trouble looms over a fighter from the renowned MMA gym Fighting Nerds. Junior Dias, 27, who shared common teammates with UFC fighters such as Carlos Prates, Jean Silva, and Caio Borralho, was arrested in Brazil for allegedly killing a dog on November 18, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the local outlet Jovem Pan News’s YouTube report, Dias’ neighbours heard strange noises inside his house in São Paulo and called the military police. The officers subsequently entered the house and found a male dog dead inside a suitcase, marked with injuries. The outlet reported the dog was next to a female, reportedly Dias’ girlfriend, and also confirmed the police arrested the MMA fighter in flagrante delicto, being caught in the very act of committing a crime. Dias claims he acted in self-defense after the dog became aggressive. Authorities are investigating whether his account is credible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jovem Pan News also shared Dias’s side, where the MMA fighter acted in self-defense to protect himself and his girlfriend after the dog became “out of control.” The outlet also confirmed that Dias and his girlfriend indeed sustained some injuries.

The Brazilian outlet also interviewed the neighbours regarding the incident who disclosed some unsettling details regarding the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the neighbours, they have already reported previous instances of animal abuse at the MMA fighter’s residence. They reportedly claimed there were other animals they used to throw food and water to, who were allegedly left for days without nourishment and hydration.

Later, the animals, such as one female dog and 6 cats were reportedly rescued from the MMA fighter’s house. The authorities sent the female dog to an NGO, and it’s up for adoption.

ADVERTISEMENT

São Paulo police are still investigating the case. Meanwhile, Fighting Nerds issued a response to the news about their fighter’s heinous alleged egregious crime on their Instagram.

“Fighting Nerds has taken note of the information circulating on social media involving athlete Júnior Dias in connection with a case of animal abuse,” the gym’s statement read. “First, we want to make it clear that Fighting Nerds condemns any form of mistreatment of animals. This type of conduct goes against everything we defend, both inside and outside the octagon: respect, discipline and responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of now, the athlete has been removed from the team pending the investigation into the facts. The team has not yet received any official information from the authorities regarding the case. We are monitoring the news. Appropriate measures will be taken once the facts have been clarified. We hope justice is served.”

Fighting Nerds officially confirmed that Junior Dias has been terminated from the gym, and also declined to comment further on the specifics of the case or Dias’s status pending investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as some details around the case continue to unfold, a further development has emerged in the MMA fighter’s case.

ADVERTISEMENT

MMA fighter Junior Dias was released under precautionary measures

Digging further into the case, Jovem Pan News reported that 27-year-old Junior Dias has been released on precautionary measures and has been ordered to stay away from animals for a year.

“MMA fighter Junior Dias, better known as the ‘Golden Boy,’” the reporter said. “He was granted provisional release today. He must comply with the precautionary measures and is prohibited from approaching animals for the next 12 months.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the investigation is going on around the case, with authorities working to determine whether the MMA fighter acted in self-defense or not. However, the entire episode is surprising because Dias has no prior criminal case against him. Still, the incident will most likely be a defining setback in his career.

It remains unclear when Dias joined Fighting Nerds, whether he was some sort of sparring partner to Prates, Silva, Borralho, or others, besides being simply their teammate.

Dias amassed a 4-1 pro MMA record, with his latest win coming over Ellington Luiz by round 2 knockout at MMA University 4 in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, it will be tough for the Brazilian MMA fighter to return to a gym and secure fights after his arrest. Now, only time will reveal what happens next.