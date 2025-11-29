MMA Fighter Assaults Controversial Live Streamer Stripped of His Russian Citizenship

It doesn’t take a genius to know that provoking a trained fighter rarely ends well. But in this case, it went far worse than anyone expected. Footage circulating on social media shows Azerbaijani live streamer Subhan Mamedov, better known as Subo, being violently assaulted by an MMA fighter during a live stream.

The fighter’s identity hasn’t been confirmed yet. Though early reports suggest he may be associated with a Dubai-based Popular MMA, a Russian-style entertainment promotion known for its flashy events, influencer matchups, and unconventional fight formats. But the real question remains: what sparked the confrontation in the first place?

Comments on a UFC deal caused the beating

The incident was first reported by Nexta, an Eastern European–based media outlet on X. The 1-minute, 30-second video shows the pair speaking in a Slavic language before the MMA fighter appears to take offense to something Subo said—suddenly attacking him and beating him badly.

Nexta reported, “The blogger said that his guest had been on his knees begging the head of the UFC for help—the fighter lost his temper and started beating him.” According to translations taken from the clip, the fighter repeatedly yelled at the streamer to “Get on your knees and apologize!”

Even though Subo complied, frantically saying, “I am sorry” multiple times, the assault continued, with the fighter delivering knees, kicks, and slaps after forcing him to the ground. In a follow-up post, Nexta claimed, “The blogger turned out to be a tough nut to crack—he never got on his knees to apologize, despite his tormentor’s persistent demands.”

While Mamedov may appear to be the victim of a violent outburst in the footage, this isn’t the first time the streamer has antagonized someone with his antics.

Not even entire countries are safe from Subhan Mamedov

The Azerbaijan native has gained a reputation for stirring controversy, but earlier this year, his scandal stretched far beyond social media drama. He was reportedly stripped of his Russian citizenship and was wanted by authorities. Mamedov was accused of orchestrating a tax evasion scheme so large that even a country’s financial system felt the impact.

According to the Main Investigative Directorate for the Moscow Region, Mamedov, along with his father and brother, allegedly dodged more than 50 million rubles in taxes between 2020 and 2022. Investigators claim the trio not only deprived the state of massive revenue but also laundered 10 million rubles to fund financial operations and purchase a luxury car.

With an additional 20 million rubles in penalties piling up, Mamedov has officially gone from blogger to international fugitive.

Clearly, the MMA fighter crossed the line by putting his hands on Subhan Mamedov. But one can understand why the situation escalated to that level. What do you make of this incident?