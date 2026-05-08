MMA Fighter Chased and Fatally Shot by Armed Assailants in Broad Daylight

Following a desperate attempt to escape armed assailants, an MMA fighter’s life ended in a horrifying killing inside a small grocery store in broad daylight.

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According to a report published by The SUN on May 7th, 2026, an MMA fighter named Rogerio Silva Santos was allegedly killed by armed assailants. The Brazilian fighter, who lost all eight of his professional fights, reportedly traveled nearly 2,000 miles away from his hometown of Almeirim to Lucas do Rio Verde, a journey that takes around 70 hours by car. There, Santos was reportedly being chased by two armed men in a neighbourhood called Tessele Junior.

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While trying to escape, he ran into a nearby small grocery store to hide. However, the two gunmen followed him to the entrance of the store and allegedly fired at least three shots at close range before fleeing the scene. Emergency services and police later arrived after receiving reports of the shooting. However, Santos was already dead when firefighters and officers reached the location.

“The two suspects shot their victim at least three times,” a spokesperson from Brazil’s Civil Police confirmed, according to The Sun’s report.

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Following the tragic incident, investigators began looking into the case. Authorities reportedly suspect the killing was not random, but instead a planned “execution,” while also questioning why Silva traveled nearly 70 hours by car to the location where he was ultimately killed. The report further stated that no arrests have been made so far, and police are still searching for the suspects.

Another detail worth noting is that Silva was also associated with politics. As per the reports, he stood as a candidate in the Almeirim elections back in 2020, but failed to secure enough votes to win.

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Now, as more details continue to unfold, the MMA world is once again dealing with tragedy after witnessing another shocking loss involving an accomplished fighter last year.

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Brazilian MMA fighter Godofredo Pepey found dead in Florida jail

UFC fans saw huge potential in Godofredo Pepey when he initially entered the scene. The Brazilian fighter was part of The Ultimate Fighter Brazil and competed on former UFC veteran Vitor Belfort’s team. Though he failed to win the tournament, the Curitiba native still managed to fight 11 times under Dana White’s promotion, amassing a 5-6 record. However, after a notable UFC run, Pepey’s life took a dark turn.

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The police arrested Pepey on June 30 on charges related to domestic violence, kidnapping, and abuse by strangulation. As per reports, Pepey allegedly assaulted his wife following a heated argument, which reportedly left marks on her face and neck. Following the incident, the Brazilian MMA fighter spent time in jail and was later pronounced dead last November.

Brazilian reporter Léo Walker Guimarães reported that the MMA fighter had died in a Florida jail. Following that, Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale told MMA Junkie that Pepey was “found unresponsive Saturday with a sheet around his neck,” raising suspicions of a possible s***de attempt, although no foul play has been suspected.

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That said, after the tragic incidents, there is nothing left to do but pray for the deceased fighters and their loved ones.