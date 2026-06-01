MMA Fighter Chasing UFC Dream Gets Killed by Bear in Canada

What started as a journey toward a UFC dream has ended in a tragedy that has left an entire martial arts community heartbroken.

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Hrishikesh Koloth, a 27-year-old aspiring MMA fighter from Kerala, India, was killed by a rare bear attack while working at a remote uranium exploration site in northern Saskatchewan, Canada, on May 8.

‘Rishi’ moved to Canada three years ago to live with his older brother Arjun and pursue a better future, both professionally and athletically. According to reports, Hrishikesh Koloth worked as a contract technician at UraniumX Discovery Corp.’s Zoo Bay property in Nordbye Lake, approximately 850 kilometers northeast of Saskatoon.

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Following the attack, a civilian worker at the site reportedly shot and killed the bear. But, beyond his day job, the 27-year-old had a much larger goal in mind.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Canadian MMA fighter Hrishikesh Koloth was killed and eaten by a bear. A civilian at the site shot and killed the bear following the attack. The animal was later sent for a necropsy. pic.twitter.com/r7CeGfvI7m— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 28, 2026

For almost a decade, he had been training in combat sports with the goal of one day making it to the UFC. His brother says that ambition was one of the main reasons he chose to move across the world in the first place.

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“That was his dream,” his brother told CBC Canada. “That’s why he came here; he wanted to fight in the UFC.”

According to his family, Hrishikesh Koloth trained at Skoden Martial Arts in Penticton, British Columbia, where trainers and teammates saw great potential in the fighter. And according to his brother, everyone around him had high expectations for what he could achieve both inside and outside of the cage.

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“Everyone” believed in him,” he continued. “It shouldn’t have been like this.”

The incident has also shocked the many employees connected to the exploration project where the rising MMA prospect was working. UraniumX Discovery Corp CEO Esen Boldkhuu issued a statement following the event.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” Boldkhuu said. “The safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and all personnel working on our projects is, and will always remain, our highest priority.”

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Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the attack. Experts will also examine the remains of the bear to determine whether there were any health issues or other factors involved.

After all, what’s especially shocking is how uncommon situations like this are. Fatal bear attacks in Saskatchewan are extremely rare, making this tragedy all the more difficult to comprehend.

Hrishikesh Koloth’s death is the fourth fatal bear attack in the province’s history. The previous fatality took place back in 2020, when a woman was killed near her cabin north of Buffalo Narrows.

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However, numbers are irrelevant to the MMA community. What matters is that a young fighter with big dreams, a strong work ethic, and a bright future is taken far too soon. ‘Rishi’ came to Canada to follow a dream. Sadly, he’ll never get the chance to see how far that dream could have taken him.

All we know about Hrishikesh Koloth’s short MMA career

Even though he never made it to the UFC, Hrishikesh Koloth had already begun working toward his goal. He made his professional MMA debut in Canada in 2024 and soon established himself on the local fighting circuit.

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His debut bout resulted in a third-round submission loss against Ethan Northcott. He later lost another fight in early 2025 against Julian Koshman. Still, he kept showing up, training, and competing.

That determination paid off as he won his first professional MMA fight at Okanagan Fighting Championship 2 in June 2025, defeating Joseph Thang via split decision. It may not have been a flashy knockout, but it was a significant moment for a fighter looking to gain momentum.

Unfortunately, his final MMA appearance came earlier this year at AMA 46, where he lost a decision to Carson Bussieres. On paper, Hrishikesh Koloth finished his MMA career with a 1-3 record. However, numbers don’t always tell the full story. He was still in the early stages of his career, working toward something far bigger.

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Interestingly, some of his best performances came outside the cage and in grappling events instead. ‘Rishi’ finished with a record of 3-0 in grappling, with two first-round submissions, including two first-round submissions and another walkover win at the 2025 AVA Okanagan, as he showed a lot of potential on the mat.

In a sport where many fighters spend years developing before breaking through, Hrishikesh Koloth’s story feels less defined by wins and losses and more by potential. The UFC dream remained a distant one, but by all accounts, ‘Rishi’ was still very much working toward it when his life was tragically cut short.

At the end of the day, his story isn’t really about wins and losses. It’s about a young man who took a gamble, moved across the world, worked hard, and chased a dream that meant everything to him. Unfortunately, the journey was cut short far too soon.