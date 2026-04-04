MMA Fighter Credits Army for Shaping Career Ahead of UFC Debut

Joining the army saved this Brazilian featherweight’s career ahead of his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 115, a key event for rising fighters. Among them, featherweight star José Delano will face the more experienced UFC fighter Robert Ruchala on the main card. However, this opportunity might never have reached Delano if he hadn’t joined the army.

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Like many Brazilian fighters, José Delano grew up close to MMA. Yet, his first few fights didn’t go well. He lost several “underground” bouts, which don’t appear on his official MMA record. Because of these setbacks, he stepped away from MMA in 2016 and joined the army in search of a more stable life.

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Rising MMA star opens up about army journey to UFC debut

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Delano said, “I was lost, I didn’t know the word of God. And I started shaping my life according to the army. You get into that military world and forget there’s a life outside of it. I had given up on my dream of fighting, I wanted a military career. It wasn’t exactly a dream, but I wanted stability, something MMA couldn’t give me, and the Lord changed my whole life. I was one of the best soldiers there, had the highest grades in everything I did, but God really didn’t want me to stay.”

Delano’s service in the army’s cavalry demanded so much of his time that his fighting career stalled. He fought only once between 2015 and 2018, all while pursuing a degree in physical education.

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His uncle Eduardo reminded him that he was wasting time on side pursuits and that his true destiny was in MMA. That conversation was the spark Delano needed.

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“It was a year of preparation, lighting that fire back and truly dreaming about MMA as a career, and now I’m in the UFC,” Delano said. “Thanks to the Lord Jesus…. I’m in the UFC for that today, to preach the word of the Lord Jesus.”

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At the same time, José Delano isn’t the only UFC fighter with an army background. For example, in the lightweight division, Benoît Saint Denis brings the discipline and toughness from his years in the French special forces to his MMA career.

Determined to earn a UFC contract after leaving the army, Delano immediately relocated to Rio de Janeiro to train with one of Brazil’s top teams. The move quickly paid dividends as he made a strong mark on the regional scene under head coach Murilo Bustamante.

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Then he joined the UFC’s feeder promotion, LFA, and compiled an impressive 6-1 record in less than three years. That success eventually secured him a spot in DWCS last year, where he dominated Manuel Esposito by unanimous decision.

Now, 29-year-old José Delano uses the resilience and discipline he gained from the army as he builds a lasting career in the UFC. Before becoming a UFC fighter, Delano made a point of not attending live events. While some might interpret this as ego, Delano explains it was a way to fuel his determination to earn his own place in the Octagon.

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José Mauro Delano opens up about skipping Dana White & Co. events

Though Delano will debut at featherweight, it’s not his original division. During his “underground” fighting days, he competed at welterweight before settling into the 145-pound class for his UFC career.

Over the past few years, the UFC has hosted numerous events in Brazil. But Delano skipped all of them, including the highly anticipated UFC 301 in 2024, which featured Brazilian legends like Alexandre Pantoja and José Aldo. The reason is simple: he didn’t want to watch the UFC until he became a fighter himself.

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“I had the chance to go to UFC [301], when [Jose] Aldo fought,” Delano said, “but I said, ‘Man, I’m not going to watch the UFC live until I’m a UFC fighter.’ And look what’s happening now. I was going crazy. There was a moment when we might have been able to get into the octagon, but I said I’d only step in there when it was for real.”

Having avoided the UFC spotlight until he earned his place, Delano now faces the test of proving his self-belief on the sport’s biggest stage.