MMA Fighter Dies Saving Children From Drowning

MMA fighters risk their lives for a paycheck. But one fighter stepped into danger to save others. And paid for it with his life. 30-year-old Medet Zheenaliev was spending time with his friends at Lake Issyk-Kul, admiring the endless blue waters in the western Tian Shan mountains in eastern Kyrgyzstan, a popular tourist village in Baktuu-Dolonotu.

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According to local reports, four girls were swimming in the lake at the same time on May 12. Then, suddenly, one began drowning after being dragged under by the powerful currents. Zheenaliev and his friends instantly leapt into action, diving into the water to save them. The girls and Zheenaliev’s friends made it back to shore. He didn’t.

Zheenaliev was ultimately found the next day when divers recovered his body. Officials have since confirmed that the 30-year-old’s death was caused by drowning during a rescue mission.

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The Kyrgyz fighter had seemingly stepped away from MMA, with his last bout taking place in August 2019. During his career, he compiled a modest 2–2 record while competing across several regional promotions. One of his most notable wins came against Shamil Temirkhanov on the undercard of Aleksander Emelianenko vs. Szymon Bajor.

Aleksander is the younger brother of MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko. Years later, another edition of the same event series, Battle on the Volga, promoted by the Federation of MMA of Samara, was headlined by Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

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Zheenaliev’s death draws eerie similarities with Geronimo Dos Santos’.

Geronimo Dos Santos also passed away by drowning

Former MMA heavyweight Geronimo Dos Santos tragically passed away last year in December. The 45-year-old drowned in the Negro River in the Amazon region of Brazil. According to local reports, Dos Santos had gone swimming while visiting São Gabriel da Cachoeira with his girlfriend when he was suddenly swept away by the river’s powerful current.

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Rescue teams later discovered his body trapped beneath rocks at the bottom of the river. Local authorities confirmed the news and extended condolences to his family and friends. Dos Santos competed across several major combat sports promotions throughout his long career, including RIZIN, ACA, Fight Nights Global, BKFC, and the UFC.

He signed with the UFC in 2012 but never officially fought. He finished his professional MMA career with a record of 45 wins, 26 losses, and one draw.

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Some stories don’t have a perfect ending. But Medet Zheenaliev met his end like a hero who set out to save others.