MMA Fighter Faces Court Trial Over Alleged Murder of Best Friend

For a professional MMA fighter, the line between sparring and assault is clear, but for Bradley Dusan Fletcher, that line allegedly blurred into m–der during a fatal encounter with his own best friend. What began as a celebration between two best friends moving into a new home together has now spiraled into a m–der trial in the New South Wales Supreme Court.

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According to reports and court documents, 39-year-old former professional cage fighter Bradley Dusan Fletcher allegedly m–dered his best friend, Bradley Evennett, at a new rental property in Melonba, a suburb of Sydney, on March 22, 2024, shortly after moving into the place. According to Fletcher’s then-girlfriend Jasmine Robinson, Fletcher, Evennett, and Robinson were celebrating getting the keys to the shared house. Throughout the afternoon, the men were drinking alcohol and using c—ine while roughhousing.

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According to her testimony, the two were in a bubbly mood and began light sparring with boxing gloves in their backyard. Tensions reportedly arose after Evennett took exception to being hit in the ribs, after which Fletcher repeatedly struck Evennett in the head and torso multiple times.

“We were sparring, we were boxing, it was an accident, bro,” Fletcher told police after his arrest that evening.

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Following the fatal sparring, there was an extensive investigation and legal process for bail involved. During the plea, Fletcher offered to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. However, the prosecution rejected this and proceeded with m–der charges. After more than two years, the trial finally began on April 15, 2026, with the empanelling of a jury.

With the trial now officially underway, both sides have begun presenting the evidence. Crown prosecutor Kelly Ratcliffe told the jury that the victim was hit twice, kicked in the head, and then punched three times while lying on the ground. Moreover, Ratcliffe also revealed that Evennett had osteogenesis imperfecta type 1, i.e., brittle bone disease. Despite knowing about his friend’s condition, Fletcher admitted to landing heavy blows.

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“The crown case is that the nature of the injuries.. show that the accused intended at that moment of inflicting those injuries,” Ratcliffe said. “It matters not that he regretted it later.”

During his testimony, the accused also admitted that he shouldn’t have kicked his best friend, who was suffering from the bone disease.

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“I’m a pro-MMA fighter, off my head, dumb—e, like you don’t do that s—t,” the MMA fighter said. “You don’t kick your best mate in the face, he’s got a bone disease, brother.”

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Investigators also found that Fletcher did not call emergency services after the incident. Instead, he allegedly loaded Evennett’s body into a car and dumped it on a footpath. A passerby later found the body and called triple zero, leading to its recovery.

Amid the ongoing proceedings, Fletcher’s ex-girlfriend’s statement has also added a new twist to the case.

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Accused MMA fighter’s ex-girlfriend testifies during m–der trial

On Monday, Fletcher’s girlfriend at the time, Jasmine Robinson, also testified in court. As per reports, she was due to move into the property with Fletcher and Evennett before the m–der. During cross-examination by defense barrister James Trevallion SC on April 20, 2026, Jasmine Robinson admitted that her relationship with Fletcher was tumultuous and also accused him of cheating.

Driven by this, Robinson admittedly sent a series of abusive and threatening text messages to an ex-girlfriend of Fletcher even before contacting emergency services. According to the testimony, her anger was specifically fueled by allegations that Fletcher had contacted the ex-girlfriend immediately after the killing.

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“This is your fault, you’ve twisted him up,” the messages from Robinson reportedly read. “I’ll kill you sl– dead—.”

Following that, Robinson explained how Fletcher and his best friend Evennett were actually having fun before things suddenly erupted into chaos. She further testified that upon arriving at the home, she saw Evennett facedown and lifeless. And when she confronted her ex-boyfriend, Robinson claimed that Fletcher threatened to kill her, too.

“That’s when he came at me and said, ‘Shut the f*** up, I’m going to kill you too,’” she revealed.

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The situation is clearly becoming more complex, with more details still unfolding. There have been other cases like this that reveal how quickly smaller issues can spiral into serious incidents. With the prosecution rejecting his plea and his ex-girlfriend’s damaging testimony, Fletcher faces an uphill battle as the trial continues to unfold.