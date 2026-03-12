MMA Fighter Jailed for 21 Months After Attack Leaves Mother of Two With Brain Damage

The power and technique of a trained MMA fighter are meant to be used inside the MMA cage. But when Sean McInnes unleashed his skills on a mother of two in a pub, the consequences proved devastating and, for the victim, deeply unjust. But what happened to him in the aftermath?

For the mother of two, the night out ended with a life-altering brain injury, and the MMA fighter who attacked her, it ended with a 21-month sentence she feels is a mockery of justice. Now, this raises the question of what exactly the MMA fighter did. Back in September 2024, who knew a random wish for a drink in a pub would alter Anne Marie Boyle’s life?

Boyle was with her cousin when she visited a pub based in East Kilbride, Scotland. Among other people, McInnes was also present at the venue. And when he caught a glimpse of Boyle, he approached her. But the 38-year-old lady was reportedly not interested in having any sort of conversation with him.

This apparent rejection infuriated McInnes. To that end, the MMA fighter even attacked and knocked Boyle unconscious. And in the aftermath, the lady was immediately rushed to the hospital. Although the 38-year-old was released the following day, later she was diagnosed with a brain injury called Functional Neurological Disorder (FNC).

Citing the incident, the Hamilton Sheriff Court sentenced McInnes to 21 months in prison. But is that enough considering the severity of the injuries the lady suffered? At least, Boyle feels that it is not adequate.

Anne Marie Boyle reacts to MMA fighter Sean McInnes’ prison sentence

Due to her injuries, Anne Marie Boyle may struggle to lead the life she once lived. FNC is the condition that has been diagnosed in her case. It is a condition that interferes with the brain’s ability to send signals to the body

Along with that, Boyle has frequently suffered from seizures over the past 18 months. And for that, she even had to stop driving. With this in mind, the 38-year-old has shared her displeasure with the court’s verdict on Sean McInnes.

“He will be out soon and will be able to drive his children to school and get back to work,” Boyle told the Daily Record. “But he has taken these exact things away from me. I am a strong woman and a survivor, so I will get over my injuries one day, but I don’t know if I will ever accept him being given such a short sentence.

He won’t beat me, though. I have a very large support network from friends and family around me, so this has all just given me a new perspective and helped me realise how precious life can be. I’ve got so much planned for the year coming and the future with my kids, but for the moment, I just want to raise awareness about gender based violence.”

Surely, an impressive idea from Boyle to raise awareness on such incidents. Although not gender-based violence, time and again, there have been several incidents when MMA fighters have been caught in public altercations. Take Conor McGregor, for example, who punched an old man at a Dublin pub in 2019.

So, these types of cases have been ongoing for some time now. But could stricter sentences in such public altercations stop such incidents? Maybe. On that note, do let us know your thoughts in the comments below!