MMA Fighter Walks Out of Venue, Tuff N Uff 146 Co-Main Event Canceled

Tuff-N-Uff has been a breeding ground for future MMA stars. From Ronda Rousey to Khalil Rountree Jr., the promotion has seen legends rise from its cage. But lately, it’s been chaos, not combat, that’s stealing the spotlight.

Just weeks after UFC middleweight Sean Strickland made headlines for brawling with Luis Hernandez at Tuff-N-Uff 145, the follow-up event, Tuff-N-Uff 146, delivered another bizarre twist. This time, it wasn’t fists flying in the cage; it was a co-main event fighter who vanished! So, what happened?

It all began when MMA journalist Jason Hagholm pointed out on X, “Per @TJDeSantis on the @tuffnuff146 Broadcast, the TNU 146 Co-Main Event between Khuseyn Shaykhaev & James Dunn is in jeopardy due to Dunn not being at the venue on time. These things happen in MMA word to Gus Johnson”

That was just the beginning. Minutes later, Hagholm dropped the hammer with another update, “The @tuffnuff 146 Co-Main Event is OFF due to James Dunn leaving the arena and not returning. MMA, what a sport.” At the time of writing, it’s unclear why Dunn left or whether he’ll face repercussions. But for Khuseyn Shaykhaev, it meant a canceled fight and a long night with no payoff. Fans and promoters were left scrambling for answers. The co-main event simply vanished, taking the spotlight with it.

This marks the second straight Tuff-N-Uff card where controversy has hijacked the event. As mentioned earlier, at Tuff-N-Uff 145, Sean Strickland rushed the cage after his teammate lost to Luis Hernandez via standing guillotine. What followed was a wild post-fight brawl, with Strickland throwing punches before being pulled away by security.

The former UFC middleweight champion later claimed Hernandez provoked him mid-fight. But during his interview with Ariel Helwani, Hernandez confessed, “He was talking s— saying I was tired, making fun out of me, I think he called me fat and I don’t take that lightly. Me, I said, ‘F— you Sean Strickland’ and then he punched me. He did but I’m still standing and still smiling… Hopefully I’ll be in the UFC soon.”

Now, just one event later, Tuff-N-Uff 146 finds itself without a co-main because a fighter simply walked out. To be fair, the UFC also faced a fall-out earlier at UFC Vegas 107, where the main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber was cancelled minutes before their walkouts. Reports later emerged that Barber had withdrawn due to a medical issue, leaving the promotion scrambling.

However, in the case of James Dunn, no such reports have emerged. No injuries, no backstage incident, he was just gone. With over 30 years in the business, Tuff-N-Uff has seen it all when it comes to the world of MMA. But back-to-back incidents like this raise questions. As for Sean Strickland, the fallout from their previous brawl has finally caught up to him and his teammate, Chris Curtis.

Sean Strickland’s Tuff N Uff brawl partner breaks silence as another MMA event by the promotion goes off the rails

The MMA world was left stunned when both UFC fighters stormed the cage after their teammate, Miles Hunsinger, was submitted by Luis Hernandez. The celebration quickly turned chaotic when Hernandez taunted the corner, and Strickland fired back with punches after storming the cage.

Now, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has responded. During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Chris Curtis admitted that both he and Strickland were punished as he confessed, “We had some very interesting meetings with [NSAC]. ”

Curtis shared that while NSAC understood the emotions involved, they made it clear the actions were “unacceptable.” He further revealed, “So I got a punishment for it, Sean got punished for it, so at that point, you have to take your lickings and you can’t really argue.”

‘The Action Man’ then confirmed that he received a financial penalty. But what about Sean Strickland? There’s been no official word on whether he received a suspension or any additional sanctions. And Curtis refrained from sharing further details because, “Sean got some other stuff, which I’ll let him tell people about that at some point, I’m not going to out his personal business.”

From wild brawls to walkouts, Tuff-N-Uff’s recent run has been anything but ordinary. Once known as a launchpad for future UFC stars, the promotion now finds itself wrestling with headlines it didn’t script. Whether it’s fighters storming cages or vanishing before the bell, the chaos is overshadowing the competition. As NSAC dishes out punishments and fans scratch their heads, one thing is clear, MMA never guarantees normal!