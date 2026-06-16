MMA Fighter Who Got Shot Five Times Set for Highly Anticipated Return to Professional Fighting

One of the most terrifying, near-fatal survival stories in modern mixed martial arts history is officially turning into a highly anticipated combat sports comeback. Undefeated PFL featherweight champion Timur Khizriev is all set to return to professional fighting, according to a statement from the promotion’s top executive.

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The update is the first significant timeline shift since the 30-year-old Dagestani was left fighting for his life in a brutal ambush. PFL CEO John Martin, who took over for former CEO Peter Murray earlier this year, revealed that behind-the-scenes plans are underway to bring the undefeated champion back to the cage.

“We do haven’t announced it publicly, but he will be back,” he told Home of Fight. “I’m pleased for that. And, you know, I wasn’t aware of his story before I joined the PFL. It’s a crazy story.

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“So I’m happy to hear that he’s back. And sure, he’s an incredible fighter, so we can’t wait to get him back in the cage.”

Honestly, it’s a miracle that we’re even talking about a return. After all, back in July, the MMA world was losing its mind when it was revealed that ‘Imam’ had been ambushed in Dagestan. Two men attacked him as he was getting out of his car and shot him five times with a traumatic pistol.

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He ended up in emergency surgery with severe injuries to his chest, hand, and shoulder as the attackers fled. PFL put out a statement at the time just hoping he’d pull through, and nobody really knew if he’d ever wear MMA gloves again.

“PFL is aware of the situation concerning Timur Khizriev and remains in close touch with his representatives,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with him and his family during this time.”

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Now, if he actually makes it back to the cage, Timur Khizriev is entering legendary territory. Fans are already drawing parallels with Lee Murray, a former MMA fighter who survived a horrific stabbing in 2005 that left him with a pierced lung and a severed artery.

The Briton returned to training within a few months, but he never fought professionally again. That makes Khizriev’s comeback the very first of its kind. And now, he may even deliver fans a fight that many have been waiting for.

A massive PFL showdown against AJ McKee looms large for Timur Khizriev

Even if casual fans in the United States are unfamiliar with ‘Imam,’ he is without a doubt one of the top 145-pounders on the planet outside of the UFC. He has a perfect 18-0 record and dominated the PFL season, defeating Brendan Loughnane to win the title. Now that he’s back in the gym, the rumor mill is spinning about who he’ll face first.

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A rematch with Loughnane is definitely on the table because the Brit hasn’t fought since losing the belt, but if PFL wants to make a big splash, there’s a far bigger battle in store for him, as the money matchup is undoubtedly against former Bellator champion AJ McKee.

McKee moved back down to featherweight and looked fantastic, winning decision fights over Akhmed Magomedov and Adam Borics, effectively establishing himself as the top contender. However, the PFL had to put that dream fight on hold following the shooting.

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Now, with the big update, it is very much back in play. But there’s a catch. ‘Mercenary’ is already scheduled to fight Salamat Isbulaev at PFL San Diego on June 27, 2026. Assuming AJ McKee handles business there and comes out healthy enough to fight again later this year, the runway is completely set for an absolute banger of a bout against Timur Khizriev later in the year.