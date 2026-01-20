MMA Fighters, Coaches Predict UFC 324 Winner Between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett

Who will claim the UFC interim lightweight title on January 24? Will it be Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje? That’s the burning question on every MMA fan’s mind. With less than a week to go, the UFC is set to launch its seven-year Paramount broadcasting deal, moving away from the traditional PPV model. Yet it is the Pimblett vs Gaethje showdown that keeps all eyes glued to the screen, captivating fans, fighters, coaches, and analysts alike.

This fight is not just another matchup; it is a battle of generations. Justin Gaethje brings his signature brawling, high-pressure style, the kind he has already tested against legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, Pimblett is bringing a blend of sharp striking and slick Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, earning fan-favorite status heading into UFC 324. With hype at a fever pitch and odds at Paddy Pimblett -230 and Gaethje +190, however, the biggest names in the sport have already started weighing in. Let’s hear it from the experts.

UFC experts who picked Paddy Pimblett to beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 324

Just like last time, MMA YouTuber and journalist James Lynch recently dropped a new video that brings fighters from different promotions together. This time, a few coaches also joined to share their predictions on Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324. The video kicks off with UFC legend George St-Pierre‘s coach, Firas Zahabi.

“I’m giving the advantage to Paddy. Like I said, Paddy’s hungry, man. And he’s out there to prove everybody wrong,” coach Firas Zahabi told James Lynch. Heading into UFC 324, the Liverpudlian holds the card in his weight class to prove himself, as his last opponents were either not that strong or already past their prime. Some view fighters like Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler as not making Pimblett the ideal candidate for a title shot at UFC 324.

Coach Zahabi expects more of a ground game from Gaethje this weekend. While ‘The Highlight’ brings brawling and aggressive striking and owns an NCAA wrestling background, he rarely uses it inside the cage. “We don’t see him use it,” the coach added. Ultimately, Zahabi believes that if Gaethje’s ground game does not improve, Paddy Pimblett will take the win.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch, also stepped in on the James Lynch show. Welch admitted that predicting Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett is a “tough” job, but mostly sided with Pimblett.

“Paddy Pimblett is just very sharp on the ground. He’s super sharp, and you see how much he’s growing. Like, he’s growing every fight. We see him… Pimblett’s young. He’s coming into his prime. There’s so much hype around him. He could submit Justin Gaethje,” Tim Welch shared.

However, Welch also acknowledged that Pimblett is not a perfect fighter and noted that the American star, one of the hardest hitters in the division, can turn the fight around in an instant. But for UFC lightweight star Julian Turner, the Scouser winning “makes sense.” Despite some critics questioning his résumé, Pimblett dominates with one of the strongest ground games in the division.

In fact, he has won 48% of his MMA career fights by submission, with the rest coming via knockout or decision. On Pimblett’s ground game, UFC featherweight star Marion Santos weighed in. “I’m going to go with Paddy Pimblett. I think his ground game is very good, and I think he’s going to submit Justin Gaethje.”

Similarly, other stars have also echoed this view, giving the Briton a total of 11 votes from UFC fighters, coaches, and experts. Supporters include Steven Asplund, Modestas Bukauskas, Cameron Smotherman, Gillian Robertson, Mario Bautista, and UFC veteran Beneil Dariush. Nevertheless, Justin Gaethje does not stand alone.

‘The Highlight’ draws heavy backing ahead of Pimblett clash

UFC lightweight No. 15 Fares Ziam holds a different view. “I think Justin can beat him… I would love to see Justin Gaethje win this fight… If you look, his last fight was against Rafael Fiziev two times, and Max Holloway. Only big fight, not like Paddy,” Ziam said on James Lynch’s show.

Similarly, UFC stars Curtis Blaydes and Colby Covington favored the former interim champ. They highlighted the level of competition Gaethje has faced in the past, including fighters like Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, and Tony Ferguson. By comparison, Paddy Pimblett’s résumé fades in merit.

However, the discussion would not be complete without hearing from one of Justin Gaethje’s former rivals. Dustin Poirier, who holds a 1–1 record against Gaethje and battled him in brutal, high-paced wars.

“I’m leaning towards Justin… I think Paddy’s gonna have a tough time stopping him on the feet, and I don’t think Paddy’s going to be able to get him down, so he’s gonna have to fight with him,” Poirier said on the Ariel Helwani show.

Gaethje’s supporters point out that Paddy Pimblett has never faced competition at Justin Gaethje’s level, who ranks among the top fighters in the division. For them, Gaethje still needs to prove he belongs at this level.

Former champion Belal Muhammad also backed the American star, saying, “I think I’m going to pick Justin in this one. I don’t know if he knocks him out or finishes them. I do think it would be a decision. I’m going on uh the Tony Ferguson type fight cuz Paddy’s tough,” Muhammad added on his YouTube channel.

Dan Hooker also joined the discussion, strongly supporting Gaethje. Hooker was supposed to fight Gaethje at UFC 313, but a hand injury derailed those plans. Nevertheless, that did not stop him from backing the former interim champ.

“Gaethje’s takedown defense is pretty sharp. We just haven’t seen Paddy get in there that often and mix it up with the best guys in their prime,” Hooker told MMA Fighting.

Gaethje’s experience and striking power clearly drive much of the support behind him. Additionally, others who joined his list of supporters include Din Thomas and Dan Hardy, giving Gaethje a total of 10 votes across different platforms.

With predictions for Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 coming in so close, who do you think holds the edge, the Scouser or the American?