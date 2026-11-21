Sho Sekihara’s legendary comeback story has taken a terrifying turn. Two weeks after a brutal slam left him unconscious at RIZIN 55, the 35-year-old MMA veteran is still fighting for his life. The Japanese fighter suffered an acute subdural hematoma in the knockout and has already undergone two surgeries, but his condition remains critical, with RIZIN warning that the situation is still “highly uncertain.”

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Now, as Sekihara’s family waits for the next update, RIZIN has asked fans to channel financial assistance through the promotion rather than contacting the family directly.

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“We will ensure that your goodwill and prayers are conveyed to his parents,” RIZIN wrote in their latest statement co-signed by Sekihara’s father, Masamichi Sekihara. “We kindly ask for your understanding and request that you refrain from contacting his parents or his gym directly.”

Imago Mma arena. Empty fight cage under lights. 3D rendering, A 3d render of MMA arena fight cage under floodlights

The nightmare began with just seconds left on the clock. Sho Sekihara was slammed hard by his opponent late in the third round of their Nov. 7 bout, leaving him unconscious and in need of immediate medical attention. Stretchered from the arena, the 35-year-old underwent two surgeries after arriving at the hospital.

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At first, there was a bit of hope. An early report suggested the 35-year-old was out of immediate danger, but that relief didn’t last long. A later update revealed the fighter had suffered a subdural hematoma, bleeding between the brain and the protective membrane surrounding it, turning an already frightening situation into something far more serious.

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RIZIN has now confirmed that Sho Sekihara remains in critical condition. The promotion further said it will continue to provide updates if there are any significant developments or changes in Sekihara’s condition.

What makes the situation even more concerning is that Sho Sekihara has been through a similar medical crisis before. The 35-year-old previously suffered a subdural hematoma in 2022, making his latest injury an especially serious development in a career that had already been forced to overcome a major setback.

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This is Sho Sekihara’s second stint with hematoma

Unfortunately, this isn’t Sho Sekihara’s first experience with a life-threatening brain injury. Back in May 2022, the 35-year-old suffered a subdural hematoma after his fight at DEEP and was again left in critical condition.

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The exact cause of the hematoma was never fully established, but the 20 fight veteran refused to let the setback end his career. He stayed away from competition for two years before making his return. Remarkably, he went on to win three straight fights, completing an impressive comeback after what had already been a terrifying medical ordeal.

That makes Sekihara’s current situation even harder to process. After battling back from a serious brain injury, spending two years away and successfully rebuilding his career, the veteran now finds himself facing another frightening medical crisis.

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This time, Sho Sekihara suffered a severe acute subdural hematoma, a rapidly developing traumatic brain bleed that can be extremely difficult to survive. When patients lose consciousness and reach a critical condition, mortality rates can climb as high as 50% to 90%.

To put that into perspective, hospital mortality for adult acute subdural hematomas overall, including milder cases where patients remain conscious, is estimated at around 16% to 33%. Sekihara’s condition, however, places him in the most severe and dangerous category.

And sadly, combat sports have shown just how devastating these injuries can be.

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Portuguese MMA fighter Joao Carvalho died in 2016 after suffering an acute subdural hemorrhage as a consequence of blunt-force trauma to the head in his third-round TKO loss to Charlie Ward.

In 2007, Sam Vasquez died of complications from a subdural hemorrhage and blunt-force trauma to the head after a sanctioned fight. He was the first fighter to die from injuries in a sanctioned MMA fight in North America.

More recently, the combat sports world mourned the loss of Prichard Colon in August 2026. Colon suffered a severe subdural hematoma during a boxing bout in 2015 and lived for years with profound neurological impairments before dying at the age of 33.

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Those cases show exactly why Sho Sekihara’s condition has sparked so much concern across the MMA community. But for now, there is nothing left to do but wait.

The 35-year-old’s family is focused entirely on his recovery, while RIZIN has asked fans and supporters to respect their privacy and rely on official updates. The promotion has not given any timeline for his recovery, and with his condition still considered critical, the uncertainty surrounding his future remains immense.