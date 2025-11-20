MMA Guru & Demetrious Johnson Split: Why Mighty Mouse Cancelled His Podcast

In the YouTube MMA niche, MMA Guru is one of the most popular channels. As a result of his assertive commentary-style videos and fan-engagement livestreams during UFC events, the British YouTuber now boasts nearly 400K subscribers on his channel. After becoming a well-known name on social media, Guru collaborated with former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson on a podcast called the Mighty Guru Show, where the two would discuss the current happenings in MMA, which became an immediate success.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Mighty Guru podcast started to garner an average of 400–500K views on YouTube, and people seemed to enjoy their discussions about all things related to MMA. However, after five months of being active, the podcast has now ended its run. The reason? The British YouTuber and the former UFC flyweight champion decided to part ways following backlash over MMA Guru’s latest UFC 322 livestream.

ADVERTISEMENT

MMA Guru & Demetrious Johnson split: Why Mighty Mouse canceled the podcast

The cancellation of the Mighty Guru podcast actually stemmed from the British YouTuber supposedly referring to Dagestani fighters in a derogatory way during his recent UFC 322 livestream, which upset several viewers. But that wasn’t all. The backlash triggered the resurfacing of a clip from a 2019 livestream where MMA Guru could be seen taking donations from a Super Chat that was making fun of UFC bantamweight Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera’s specially abled daughter. This was enough to make an already tense situation worse. As a result, ‘Mighty Mouse’ decided to terminate his partnership with the British YouTuber.

Popular MMA social media account MMA Pack posted on their Instagram, “The Mighty Guru show is over! Amid backlash from MMA fans, Demetrious Johnson has ended the show with MMA Guru after trashing Dagestani’s and making fun of Chito Vera’s disabled daughter on live stream.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA PACK (@mmapack) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Guru was definitely getting the bitter end of the criticism, but Demetrious Johnson was also facing flak online for hosting a podcast with the controversial YouTuber on his channel. Clearing the situation, the British influencer took to his social media and clarified the split on X, taking a dig at the people leading the backlash online.

He wrote on X, “I was fine with you p*** on here acting like I was a m*er because I called someone in**ed and told some guy spamming in my live chat to cry at a border but now you’re targeting DJ, I’ll drop the news early, The Mighty Guru Show is over, DJ stood his base, video dropping soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And just like MMA Guru said, he actually dropped a video addressing the whole situation, especially stressing the fact that the former UFC flyweight champion doesn’t deserve the hate. The British MMA content creator also accepted that he had stepped down from the podcast, knowing he could end up calling fighters names again in the future.

In the YouTube video, Guru added, “I can’t have everyone on Twitter saying MMA Guru is affiliated with Demetrious Johnson. Demetrious Johnson’s platforming this guy. How does Demetrious Johnson affiliate with this guy? And knowing in my heart I’m gonna do this again at some point…I’m gonna call some fighter gay again. I’m gonna call some guy i—ed again. There’s no stopping me. It’s just in me.

Going further, Guru made it clear that he decided to turn down the podcast because he knows he’s very prone to getting criticism. He felt there was no reason for Demetrious Johnson to take the hate, as the British YouTuber is the one who actually made some risky comments and could make them again in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “And I can’t have Demetrious Johnson’s great legacy getting dragged through the dirt, so I stepped down. DJ is absolutely in the right for this. There should be no hatred towards Demetrious Johnson here, and I can’t stress that enough.”

Now, as MMA Guru has revealed that the Mighty Guru Show has fallen apart, at least for now, let’s take a look at how the first interaction between the two actually started.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did MMA Guru meet Mighty Mouse?

Honestly, it’s pretty hard to put a timestamp on when MMA Guru and Demetrious Johnson actually met. But their initial interaction could date back to the first podcast they did in May this year. The interview was shot in London, so it can be assumed that ‘DJ’ and his team might have reached out to Guru for an interview. After the episode dropped, it started garnering some really good views, and it currently has over 1.2 million views.

Soon after the interview became a massive hit among fans, both of them announced that the Mighty Guru Show would be the MMA YouTuber and the former champion’s venture into bringing some awesome discussions to MMA fans, which again became a solid hit among the audience, running for over five months. So, that’s the story of MMA Guru and ‘Mighty Mouse’ so far.

Now, as one of the most popular MMA podcasts on YouTube has seen an unfortunate ending, do you think they would look forward to reviving the successful segment again when the dust finally settles? Let us know in the comments section below.