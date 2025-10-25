MMA Judges Under Fire as UFC 321 Fans Allege “Robbery” Over Prelims Fight Result

Everything was running smoothly for Dana White and the UFC at UFC 321—until the night’s fourth prelim bout, a catchweight clash between Nathaniel Wood and Jose Miguel Delgado, stirred controversy. Delgado’s one-pound weight miss had already put the fight in the spotlight, resulting in a partial forfeiture of his purse. Despite the setback, Jose Delgado stepped into the Octagon, confident and aggressive, but the result did not go his way. ‘The Prospect’ earned a hard-fought victory via unanimous decision in a bloody, back-and-forth battle.

Entering as the underdog, Nathaniel Wood survived an early onslaught from Delgado, who landed sharp combinations and even broke Wood’s nose in the opening moments, once flooring him. The Brit turned the tide in the second round, applying consistent pressure and slowing Delgado’s pace. Both fighters exchanged strikes in a more evenly contested round, keeping the crowd on edge.

In the third, Nathaniel Wood maintained his forward momentum while Delgado attempted to grapple near the fence. Nathaniel Wood quickly recovered, secured a takedown, and finished the round in top control. His persistence paid off. A late takedown, coupled with relentless pressure in the closing stages, ultimately swung the scorecards in Wood’s favor. The judges awarded him the win via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), though not all fans agreed with the verdict.

With this win, Nathaniel Wood has extended his streak to three and improved his overall UFC featherweight record to 6-1. To break into the top 15 of the division, however, he will need to replicate or even surpass today’s performance. Despite his success, fans remain critical of the judging. The fan response has been loud and clear.

Fans slam UFC 321 judges for “terrible” scorecard at Nathaniel Wood vs Jose Delgado

Weight misses and controversial judging have become recurring talking points at UFC events, despite the commissions’ oversight responsibilities. Frustration among fans continues to grow. One fan vented on X, criticizing the judges: “What the f–k are we doing here man. It’s every f–king week.” Recent UFC fight nights—including stops in Vancouver, Rio, and PPVs have all seen similar controversies.

The most notable instance came at UFC 311, when many called the bantamweight title bout between Umar Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili a “robbery” in favor of Dvalishvili. At UFC 321, fans are still struggling to process Nathaniel Wood’s victory over Jose Delgado. One fan exclaimed, “How did Wood win that??? Terrible and disgusting!!! What in the world,” a sentiment echoed by another: “Whaaaaat a terrible decision #UFC321.” In fact, the Verdict MMA scorecard had Delgado winning by a hair’s breadth (28.9 against 28.15).

Jose Delgado, who suffered his first UFC loss, had entered the promotion after winning DWCS 8.1 and now holds a 2-1 UFC record and 10-3 overall. Many viewers saw the outcome as a clear “robbery.” Yet, opinions remained divided. One fan noted, “I don’t think rounds 2 or 3 were clear enough for either fighter to be definitive either way,” while another countered, “This isn’t a robbery 2 and 3 we’re clearly Wood #UFC321.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regardless of the debate, a win is a win. With this latest victory, ‘The Prospect’ strengthens his case to break into the top 15 of the featherweight division. The Briton, now just a few years from retirement, carries added pressure given his history of neurological and mental health concerns. What’s your take on Nathaniel Wood vs Jose Delgado? Do you think it was a clear robbery? Drop your opinion below.