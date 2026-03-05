MMA League’s CEO Reveals Hunter Campbell’s Panic Behind Placing Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 327

The MMA world has been buzzing since earlier this month after rumors started circulating about a potential clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Jiří Procházka for the vacant LHW title at UFC 327. Naturally, the idea of the two finally settling their rivalry quickly excited fans. However, that excitement didn’t last long. Dana White later announced a different matchup featuring Carlos Ulberg instead of ‘Borz’.

Consequently, the promotion shut down hopes of the long-awaited 205-pound showdown. So, what actually happened behind the scenes? Recently, the CEO of an MMA league addressed the situation and revealed that Hunter Campbell originally proposed matching Khamzat Chimaev against Jiří Procházka. The idea partly came from Chimaev’s history of coming in “overweight.” However, ‘Borz’ still wanted to wait before making a final decision.

“And now he said that fight wasn’t supposed to happen because another fight had already been arranged and was basically done,” Oktagon MMA CEO Ondřej Novotný told MMA LETEM SVĚTEM on YouTube. “But Hunter kind of panicked a little, or I don’t know if that’s the right way to say it. In any case, when we saw the graphic for the Jiří Procházka vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight, it wasn’t just some random graphic. It was a fight that had actually already been agreed on.”

At the time, everything seemed to be moving forward for the potential fight between Chimaev and Jiri Prochazka, especially as tension from their past exchanges kept building. However, Chimaev was far from the 205 lbs limit, which was cause for concern.

A while ago, Daniel Cormier echoed similar sentiments after watching Chimaev’s training clips. He was training with AKA alum and Cormier’s teammate Luke Rockhold, and looked too big even for light heavyweight. But there’s more. Novotný later revealed that the Russian star wanted to wait for the result of the bout between Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston.

Despite entering the fight as the underdog, ‘Tarzan’ used his striking effectively, outworked Hernandez, and knocked him out in the third round. That result ultimately changed Chimaev’s plans. Instead, he decided to stay at 185 pounds to “execute” Strickland rather than move up to light heavyweight.

Interestingly, this rivalry is nothing new. Khamzat Chimaev has openly shown his dislike for Strickland for years. The two fighters first built that tension while training at Xtreme Couture. Since then, both fighters have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media.

And of course, the Ultimate Fighting Championship often turns heated rivalries into major fights, so the promotion could easily sell a matchup between the two. However, before that happens, a former UFC champion weighed in on the situation and warned that Sean Strickland may not be ready to beat Chimaev.

Ex-UFC champion backs Khamzat Chimaev to defeat Sean Strickland

Right now, Khamzat Chimaev showcases one of the most dangerous wrestling skill sets in the sport. He applies relentless pressure, uses raw power, and relies on immense physical strength along with suffocating top control. Because of that approach, he has dominated several elite opponents.

One clear example came in his fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. ‘Borz’ controlled much of the five-round contest on the ground, almost like a “blanket” covering du Plessis while the South African struggled to breathe under the constant pressure.

Likewise, former champion Robert Whittaker experienced that dominance firsthand. Chimaev overwhelmed Whittaker during their fight and even broke his jaw. After seeing that level of control and power, Whittaker doesn’t believe Sean Strickland has the tools to beat the Russian champ.

“Yeah, absolutely not there. Like, having been in there with Chimaev and Sean,” Whittaker told Submission Radio, “and it’s night and day, and everyone who saw what Chimaev did to Dricus knows it’s not the same.”

So now, how do you see a potential title clash between Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev playing out? Can ‘Tarzan’ break ‘Borz’s boogeyman status in the division? Let us know your thoughts below.