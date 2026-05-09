MMA Legend Banned From UFC Events After Recent Arrest

Most MMA legends hope that apex promotions like UFC would revere them after an illustrious career. But in the case of former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt, the complete opposite appears to have happened. Hunt has reportedly been banned from attending UFC events.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC legend’s name and photo appeared on a list recently shared by Conor McGregor‘s teammate Dillon Danis on his Instagram story, which appeared to show individuals barred from UFC events. Danis and viral streamer Sneako also appeared on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ban comes shortly after Hunt’s arrest in New South Wales, Australia, last month. The 52-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly sending threatening text messages to a woman following a dispute. He was initially denied bail before being released on bond by the court after agreeing to conditions. Hunt has since addressed the incident publicly, denying any physical violence took place.

The former UFC fighter addressed the situation on social media, claiming he never intended to cause physical harm to the woman and that the exchange stemmed from a heated argument related to his lawsuit with the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to speak on this domestic violence s–t that they put on me,” Hunt said in a video posted to his social media. “It’s kind of sad because the situation was clearly no violence. I mean, we got into a heated argument over filing the lawsuit that we’re doing, like the other times we’ve argued about it. We argue about it, we go away, we come back and sort out and fix it and carry on. Every couple argues, everyone has the same issues, but you shouldn’t record or take a record of your partner when they’re angry.

“It’s frustration, of course it’s frustration. So long as that person doesn’t touch you or put a finger on you and that’s what happened here. Not a person was hurt. I didn’t lay a hand on anybody. I just got frustrated, we got into a heated argument and I left. I drove off and when I saw the cops come in the cameras, I came back to sort it out, then I get put in jail for domestic violence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Hunt also has a long-running legal history with the UFC that may have contributed to the reported ban.

In January 2017, the Kiwi MMA great filed a lawsuit against the promotion following his no-contest bout against Brock Lesnar at UFC 200, arguing the UFC knowingly allowed Lesnar to compete while doping. The District Court dismissed the case last year after finding no evidence to support his claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the UFC hasn’t made a statement explaining why Mark Hunt was banned, it’s possible his rocky relationship with the promotion, coupled with the recent arrest, contributed to the decision. While some details still remain unclear, Dana White has already sent a personal message to one of the banned personalities on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White warns Dillon Danis to stay away from UFC events

Alongside Mark Hunt, Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis also appeared on the reported list, for reasons that were already pretty clear. ‘El Jefe’ got into a physical altercation with one of Islam Makhachev’s teammates during UFC 322 last year, forcing security to escort those involved out of the arena. Following the incident, Dana White addressed the situation and stated that Danis would no be permitted at any UFC events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the UFC boss has reportedly warned Danis to stay away from UFC 328, where his bitter rival Khamzat Chimaev is scheduled to fight.

“Dillon, if you show up on Saturday, maybe the Muslim Brotherhood will be so focused on you they won’t be able to go after Sean,” White said with a laugh during a stream with Nina Drama.

Beyond the marquee MMA names, another figure adding intrigue to the situation is viral streamer Sneako. The internet personality took part in a viral sparring session with Sean Strickland in 2024, and the session quickly turned brutally one-sided as the former champion bloodied him during the exchange. Following that sparring session, reports indicate Sneako has also been barred from UFC Performance Institute facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other names who are banned from attending UFC events are –

Phillip J. Royster

Lenny Sinclair

Julian Vigil

Manuel De Jesus Aguirre

Manuel De Jesus Torres

Ruben Robles Cabrera

With UFC 328 taking place in Newark on Saturday, the promotion appears to be taking no chances with security around one of its highest-profile cards of the year.