MMA Legend Claims 6,000 Tickets Went Unsold for UFC 327 in Miami

UFC 327 delivered inside the cage, but outside of it, the story may not have been as strong. Despite a night full of highlight-reel finishes, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes the event failed to meet expectations in terms of ticket sales in Miami.

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‘Tripe C’ stated on the Pound 4 Pound podcast that the venue wasn’t completely filled, estimating that thousands of seats were left empty.

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“I will say this, bro, the arena wasn’t sold out,” he said. “I want to say there was about 6,000 tickets that were unsold at this event because of the way that people actually saw this card.”

It’s a startling claim, especially given how the night turned out. The main event saw Carlos Ulberg‘s unexpected comeback knockout of Jiri Prochazka, while the heavyweight contest between Curtis Blaydes and Josh Hokit was one of the most talked-about fights of the year.

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The energy at the Kaseya Center reflected this quality. However, it didn’t appear as crowded as other UFC events in the city, which Henry Cejudo’s comments appear to verify.

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Officially, UFC 327 had an attendance of 17,741 and a gate of $6.5 million. Those figures look solid on paper, but when compared to previous 2026 pay-per-views, they reveal a different scenario.

Earlier this year, events like Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 grossed $8 million and $10 million, respectively, with one Las Vegas card nearing $11 million.

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When it comes to Miami, the comparison becomes even sharper. Over the last few years, the city has consistently delivered massive gates for the UFC. From Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 in 2023 to Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 in 2024, the numbers have consistently been above $10 million, making UFC 327’s total stand out even more.

There are a few possible reasons behind the dip. The absence of huge ticket-selling names who have historically headlined Miami events could be one cause. Rising ticket prices may also be a factor, making even strong fight cards difficult to sell out.

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For now, the contrast is clear. UFC 327 may be remembered as one of the most entertaining cards of the year in terms of action—but if Henry Cejudo‘s claim is accurate, it also highlights a rare instance in which the in-cage product outshined the event’s business side.

However, not everyone had to worry about finances at the end of the night. Because while the UFC surely missed the mark when it comes to generating some ticket revenue, Josh Hokit became the first double bonus winner of the new era.

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Josh Hokit bags $200,000 on a low-revenue night at UFC 327

When you look at what Josh Hokit left with, the gap between business and action becomes even more evident. On a night when ticket sales may not have been as strong as expected, the 28-year-old turned chaos into opportunity, putting on a performance that the UFC couldn’t ignore, earning him both the Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

It didn’t come easy. Standing across from Curtis Blaydes, a long-time top-five heavyweight, Josh Hokit was taking the biggest gamble of his young career. What followed was more like a war than a fight. The two landed 354 significant strikes, the most ever in a UFC heavyweight fight, pushing each other through three brutal rounds that felt like they could end at any moment.

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By the end of it, Josh Hokit had done more than just survive. He earned his first decision win, handed Curtis Blaydes his first decision loss, and became the first fighter in the new $100,000 bonus era to win both major bonuses on the same night. On a card where the numbers outside the cage raised questions, Hokit made sure that inside it, the value was undeniable.