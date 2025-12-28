MMA Legend Tied to Dwayne Johnson Movie Shares Medical Update on Hospitalized Don Frye

In an era of manufactured rivalries, the bond between MMA’s pioneers remains unbreakable, a fact proven once again as one legend provided a crucial update on another’s frightening health scare. Concern rippled through the MMA community when pioneering legend Don Frye was hospitalized with breathing difficulties, leaving fans anxious for an update. But the danger has subsided, according to fellow legend Mark Coleman.

Don Frye had faced similar breathing issues back in 2016 and was placed on medication to recover. However, the recent health scare has been a more crippling one for ‘The Predator’, and he explained the entire situation in a video on YouTube. But Mark Coleman claims that there is nothing to worry about anymore.

Mark Coleman claims Don Frye is in good condition

Mark Coleman was recently caught up with Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for the movie, ‘The Smashing Machine,’ where former UFC fighter Ryan Bader portrayed ‘The Hammer.’ But being busy doesn’t mean Coleman wasn’t aware of what was going on with Don Frye. He took the time to show his fellow MMA great some much-needed love, feeling glad that Frye was out of any danger.

“Don the predator Frye, I have heard he is out of the hospital and doing much better. This makes me very happy. He is such a great man, the toughest man I ever fought, many say it, but he really was willing to die in that cage for me,” Mark Coleman wrote on Instagram.

“He [is] now a very special friend. Such. Kind person. We are all blessed to still have him here. Keep fighting, brother. We all love you. Sober is so cool.”

Don Frye at The Raid 2 Los Angeles Premiere, Harmony Gold, Los Angeles, CA 03-12-14

When Don Frye broke his silence about the current situation with his health, he wasn’t taking it very seriously and toughed out the breathing issues for a while. But he had to seek medical care, and to make that happen, one of his former rivals helped out by going behind his back.

Frye’s former rival helps him get medical attention

One of Don Frye’s most famous rivals, Gary Goodridge, whom he fought three times in his professional career, is now one of his closest friends. It was during a conversation with him that ‘The Predator’ revealed his breathing issues. Goodridge advised him to seek help, but Frye would rather tough it out. So, what does his rival do? Goodridge got in contact with ‘The Predator’s daughter and had Frye hurried to the hospital.

“What brought me in here [is] my daughter. Gary Goodridge turned on me, betrayed me, went behind my back [and] called the boss [his daughter],” Don Frye said in a YouTube video. “The boss came over and threw me in the truck, and we got stuck here [in the hospital] for a few days. And I had AFib [Atrial Fibrillation] again. They shot me [with medicine] back in 201,6 and it lasted almost a decade.”

Frye’s contemporary, Mark Coleman, has also been through health struggles in the recent past. So it’s great seeing the camaraderie these legends have with one another, even though they’ve competed against each other during their fighting years.