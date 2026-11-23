Mateusz Legierski’s long-awaited return to the OKTAGON cage has ended in devastating fashion, and at the worst possible moment. The lightweight champion was just minutes away from defending his title against No. 1 contender Ivan Buchinger when disaster struck backstage.

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Legierski suffered a torn hamstring while warming up and was forced to withdraw from the OKTAGON 98 main event, with the promotion confirming that he had been rushed to the hospital.

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“Unfortunately, the OKTAGON 98 main event will not take place,” OKTAGON wrote on their social media. “Mateusz Legierski suffered an injury during his warm-up and was rushed to the hospital. He tore his hamstring and was forced to pull out of the bout.”

Everything seemed to be going exactly as planned at OKTAGON 98. The event took place Saturday night at Werk Arena in Trinec, Czech Republic, with the European promotion sharing the weekend spotlight with UFC Qatar.

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‘Dynamit’ and Buchinger were expected to close out the card with a five-round lightweight title fight, and there had been no indication that anything was wrong. Both fighters made weight without any issues at Friday’s official weigh-ins, setting the stage for the 30-year-old’s latest title defense. But just hours later, the entire main event was suddenly thrown into chaos.

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Shortly after the featherweight co-main event between Jakub Batfalsky and Ayton de Paepe ended, ring announcer Ondrej Novotny revealed that Mateusz Legierski had suffered the injury while warming up backstage.

“Just a few minutes ago, we heard the news from backstage where Mateusz Legierski was trying to warm up,” Novotny announced. “He totally broke his hamstring. It’s broken, so Mateusz Legierski now is on his way to the hospital. He couldn’t even walk.”

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For ‘Dynamit,’ the timing of the injury could hardly have been worse. He had spent the past couple of years fighting his way back from a setback that could have ended his career, only to suffer another brutal blow just as he was finally building momentum again.

The lightweight champion suffered a serious spinal injury while sparring with Rafal Haratyk and underwent a spinal procedure at the end of 2024. At one point, there were genuine questions about whether he would ever return to competition.

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The 30-year-old eventually put those concerns to rest. He came back and captured the OKTAGON lightweight title with a unanimous decision win over Attila Korkmas late last year before making his first successful defense against Gokan Aksu, stopping him with a first-round knockout in June.

Now, just when Mateusz Legierski appeared to have put those struggles behind him, another injury has forced him out of a fight.

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This is also not the first time injuries have disrupted his career. Legierski has now withdrawn from at least three other scheduled bouts because of injury, although this marks his first fight-night cancellation.

He was forced out of his scheduled OKTAGON 86 matchup with Aksu after breaking his thumb. Before that, the spinal disc injury ruled him out of his planned December 2024 fight against Agy Sardari at OKTAGON 65.

Mateusz Legierski also had to withdraw from his planned KSW debut against Roman Szymanski in 2020 because of an injury. The matchup eventually happened in December 2021.

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With another major setback now added to that list, the 30-year-old’s lightweight title reign is suddenly surrounded by uncertainty, while Ivan Buchinger is left without the championship opportunity he had spent weeks preparing for.

Ivan Buchinger hopes to get another chance at the title against Mateusz Legierski

For Ivan Buchinger, the cancellation was just as painful. The 56-fight veteran entered OKTAGON 98 chasing another major milestone in an already lengthy career: becoming the promotion’s lightweight champion.

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Well known as the man who’s most famous for being Conor McGregor’s final opponent before the UFC, he had spent weeks preparing specifically for Mateusz Legierski, only for the opportunity to disappear moments before he was supposed to make the walk.

Buchinger spoke to Novotny inside the cage after the cancellation was announced and admitted that he was devastated.

“I’m incredibly upset,” he said, translated to English. “I was really well-prepared, but sadly, we need to take this as it is and just come to terms with it.

“I hope he gets well soon, and I hope that we get to get this fight later.”

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Still, ‘Buki’ made one thing clear: he has no intention of sitting around and waiting. The veteran had spent his camp preparing specifically for Mateusz Legierski and a shot at the lightweight title, and despite having that opportunity taken away at the last moment, he insisted he is ready to compete again whenever the promotion comes calling.

“I am ready. I have been training hard for this match to get the belt,” Buchinger said. “I think I was very well prepared even though the [weight] classes were what they were. I came to get that belt.”

The cancellation leaves Ivan Buchinger in a frustrating position. He arrived at OKTAGON 98 in top form and had spent an entire camp preparing for a shot at the lightweight title, only for the opportunity to vanish just before fight time. Now, it remains to be seen whether OKTAGON will reschedule the title fight or give ‘Buki’ another opponent while Mateusz Legierski recovers.

For the 30-year-old, everything depends on the severity of Legierski’s hamstring injury and how quickly he can return. Until then, his title reign is effectively on hold. Buchinger, however, has already made his position clear: he is ready to fight.

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Whether that means waiting for ‘Dynamit’ or taking another bout in the meantime, the veteran does not appear willing to let this unexpected cancellation derail his pursuit of the lightweight championship.