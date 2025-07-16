MMA News Roundup: Bryce Mitchell Near-Brawl in Abu Dhabi, Conor McGregor Testing Pool Return, Stipe Miocic Cleveland Hall of Fame

Did you know that Bryce Mitchell had a pretty lewd experience in one of the changing rooms when he was in Abu Dhabi? It was when he almost had a brawl with six men inside a changing room. That’s what we’ll cover in today’s episode of EssentiallySports’ MMA News Roundup.

Following the news of Bryce Mitchell, we have some good news regarding Conor McGregor’s return to the world of mixed martial arts. And finally, we’ll wrap things off with a celebration of Stipe Miocic’s newest achievement. So without any further ado, let’s dive right into it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bryce Mitchell warns his fans of the dangers of changing rooms in Abu Dhabi

Taking to Instagram, ‘Thug Nasty’ shared a video where he recalled the time when he was in Abu Dhabi. He claimed, “In Abu Dhabi, a changing room is not a changing room. You do not change in a changing room. I don’t know where you change, but you certainly do not do it in a changing room.” Mitchell narrated that following a training session, he took a shower at a gym and went to change into his clothes in the changing room. And that’s when he encountered six men.

AD

The #15 featherweight contender continued, “Apparently, me being naked greatly offended them to the point where I thought that they might actually start to fight with me. And they started walking at me. They started yelling at me. And I could tell that they were mad because I was naked. Because they weren’t mad when I walked in, they was only mad when I got out of the shower. And I’m like, ‘Well, they must be mad that I’m naked.’ And I didn’t know this until it was too late. So, I got these six dudes about to fight me, six on one, and I’m trying to tell them, ‘Hey, I’m sorry. I’m sorry.’”

All of this made him think of ways he could take the men down. Right at the right moment, TJ Brown entered the room to save the day, much to Mitchell’s relief. He went on, “I persuaded to tell them I’m sorry over and over. And then they finally let me get dressed. And brother, let me tell you, I’ve never put on my blue jeans and my boots quicker in my life than I did that day.” No doubt, an important lesson about the differences in culture was learned that day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Mitchell (@thugnasty_ufc) Expand Post

Now, it’s time to talk about the return of ‘The Notorious’. After Donald Trump announced a UFC event at the White House, McGregor got excited and hinted at his comeback in a series of X posts. Even Michael Chandler and Dana White seemingly gave him a green flag. But will he actually fight?

David Feldman reveals Conor McGregor’s plans

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show’, Helwani showed the BKFC boss, David Feldman, a visual of Conor McGregor engaging in a verbal scuffle with Mike Perry at BKFC Champions Summit. The MMA reporter wanted to know if Feldman had any plans to put McGregor against ‘Platinum’ Perry.

To this, Feldman replied, “I mean look, he’s got two fights left in his contract, and you know, he’s gotta get it right. The whole world’s waiting. Is he going to get in shape and fight? He told me in person, he whispered in my ear, he said, ‘I’m in the testing pool.’ He said, ‘I’m getting ready to make my comeback. I’m going to fight on that big card, and then I’m gonna have another fight, and then we can talk.’” Helwani asked if, by “the big card,” Feldman was referring to the White House event. And the BKFC boss answered, “That’s what he said.”

As the hopes to witness McGregor’s return rise, Stipe Miocic achieved another accolade. So, what has the firefighter and greatest UFC heavyweight achieved post his fighting career?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stipe Miocic gets welcomed to the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame 2025

The retired UFC heavyweight contender has now become a part of the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame. The Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame’s official Instagram account shared the news through a picture welcoming ‘The Silencer’ to the Hall of Fame. In the caption, the officials wrote, “🥊The first of an ELITE class! Welcome to the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame, Stipe Miocic! Born in Euclid, and still serving his community as a firefighter, Stipe Miocic is a true hometown hero. He became a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion and holds the record for most wins in UFC heavyweight title fights.”

They went on to highlight his performance against Fabricio Werdum and Daniel Cormier to become a heavyweight champion of the world. They also highlighted Miocic’s run in the UFC with a record of 20-5. In the end, the caption read, “We’re proud to welcome him into the 2025 class of the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame (@gclesportshof) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What do you think of Bryce Mitchell’s story? Do you think the former UFC double champion will make his much-anticipated return to the Octagon? What do you think of Miocic’s latest achievement?