MMA News Roundup: Conor McGregor Reacts to Dillon Danis Fight, UFC Perth Card Update, Charles Oliveira’s Message to Dustin Poirier

The relationship between Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis goes a long way back. The Irishman, at one point, had declared that ‘El Jefe’ was a brother for life in a social media post. And now, as Danis gets ready to make a comeback, ‘The Notorious’ has sent a strong message to the BJJ star. What’s the message? That’s what we’ll see in today’s episode of EssentiallySports’ MMA News Roundup.

After that, we’ve got some updates about the UFC Perth 2025 card. And finally, we’ll take a look at the message that Charles Oliveira had for Dustin Poirier upon the latter’s retirement. So without any further ado, let’s dive right into it!

Conor McGregor backs his teammate prior to his Misfit bout

Dillon Danis is set to fight his first mixed martial arts bout in six years, against Warren Spencer, on 30th August 2025. The light heavyweight bout will take place on the card featuring Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold, and Tony Ferguson’s first fight after retiring from the UFC. This development elicited a reaction from Danis’ long-time friend and training partner, Conor McGregor. The former UFC double champion took to Instagram and shared the poster of Danis vs. Spencer on his story. In the caption, he wrote, “Now begins the reign over these f—–’ Misfits! Let’s go brother!”

This comes as a welcome surprise, especially after Danis had voiced his disappointment earlier in January 2025, when McGregor was seen spending time with Jake and Logan Paul for Donald Trump’s inauguration. The reason? Danis and Paul were engaged in a serious legal battle, and witnessing his friend celebrating with his nemesis felt like the ultimate betrayal. But now, ‘The Notorious’ has stood in support of ‘El Jefe’ against KSI’s fight promotion. Is this support enough for Danis to secure a win over Andrew Tate’s associate, Warren Spencer? We’ll have to wait till the end of August to find out.

Now, let’s take a look at the cards for UFC’s second visit to Australia and 10th international trip in 2025. The Ultimate Fighting Championship is all set to land in Perth on September 28th, 2025. What’s more? The first four bouts are already official.

UFC Perth gets four bouts confirmed

The UFC recently announced that Thai MMA star, Loma Lookboonme, will take on the Brazilian strawweight, Alexia Thainara. With a win over Molly McCann, Thainara will try to get a win in her second UFC bout, while her Thai opponent will do her best to extend her seven-fight win streak. We’ll also get to witness the battle between Colby Thicknesse and Josias Musasa. This will be their second UFC fight, and a golden chance to secure their first wins in the organization.

The next fight will be between ‘The Korean Superboy’ Choi Doo Ho and Daniel Santos. ‘Willycat’ will enter the arena with three wins and one loss in the UFC, and his opponent will step in with a score of 5-3-1. And finally, there’s the fight between Navajo Stirling and Rodolfo Bellato. ‘Trator’ desperately needs a win to overturn his last two fights, which resulted in a draw and a no-contest. Meanwhile, Stirling is on an undefeated spree, with two wins in the UFC. The UFC is yet to announce the other major fights for the event.

Now, it’s time to talk about the former UFC interim lightweight champion’s retirement. He has been getting letters and messages from the entire world, as revealed through his recent interview with Ariel Helwani. But receiving a message from his former opponent definitely takes up a special place.

Charles Oliveira offers a few words to Dustin Poirier upon retirement

After losing to Max Holloway via a unanimous decision, ‘The Diamond’ finally hung up his gloves at UFC 318. Poirier retired with a UFC record of 22 wins and nine defeats. One of these defeats came from Oliveira at UFC 269. The battle ended in the third round with Poirier tapping out to a rear-naked choke and the Brazilian defending the lightweight belt for the first time.

Having shared the Octagon with the former interim lightweight champion, Oliveira couldn’t step back from sending a few words for the retired lightweight star. Taking to X, the Brazilian shared a picture showing him standing beside Poirier. And in the caption, he wrote, “Thank you, Diamond. A honor to share the Octagon, and to watch you fighting.”

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor's support for Danis? Who else do you think should fight at UFC Perth? Let us know what you think of 'Do Bronx's message for 'The Diamond'.