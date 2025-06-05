MMA News Roundup- Dana White’s Life Expectancy Increased by Gary Brecka; Bryce Mitchell Changes UFC Division; Kayla Harrison Adoption Story Goes Viral

Remember the time when Dana White had the entire world worried regarding his health? Apparently, he was given a prognosis of only a decade. The reason was a triglyceride level of 768. And that’s way beyond the dangerous levels. For context, healthy triglyceride levels are typically below 150 mg/dL, with levels above 500 mg/dL considered very high and increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. No wonder Gary Brecka gave White just 10.4 years to live.

Thankfully, something clicked and White changed his lifestyle. And now, things have turned for the better. Even the prognosis increased for the UFC CEO. That’s what we’ll see in today’s episode of MMA News Roundup. Our second story will revolve around Bryce Mitchell moving to a different weight category. And finally, we’ll take a look at the adopted family of Kayla Harrison. So without wasting any more time, let’s dive right into it!

Gary Brecka weighs in on Dana White’s life span

During a recent conversation on FOX Nation, Brecka revealed that Dana White has more than 37 years to live now. He said, “Yes. It’s over 37. I happen to know that.” But did you know that it wasn’t just a DNA test that brought Brecka to this conclusion? He said, “So this wasn’t just from a DNA test. That sort of got mismanaged in the media that I put a cheek swab in his mouth and I could tell how long he had to live. You basically take several years of medical records, ten years if you can get them. And you feed these into a model, and you also look at lifestyle factors.”

The biohacker sat down with White and told him every single symptom that he experienced. Some of these symptoms were actually the ones that White hadn’t really told anyone else. And thus, when he told him that he had only a decade to live, White became pretty serious. Brecka recalled, “As accurately as possible, reconstructed his probabilistic model and told him, it’s 10.4 years.”

Later on, the UFC head honcho completely changed his habits. He hired a chef at the UFC and changed the entire menu to keto. He even got a keto chef for his home. White ate controlled food on his plane, in his office, and everywhere else. Brecka went on, “To his credit, he was militant. I think he was really frightened.”

Now, it’s time to focus on Bryce Mitchell. According to reports, ‘Thug Nasty’ has quit being a featherweight contender. So, who is he going to fight next?

Bryce Mitchell moves down to the bantamweight division

According to a report by Red Corner MMA, Mitchell is now set to land against Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi on 26th July 2025, in the bantamweight division. Yes, it’s the same event that’ll feature Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder in the main event. But the fighting community has cast a bit of doubt over the news. Many fans claimed that there was no way Mitchell could make 135 pounds.

Nevertheless, Nurmagomedov is indeed a great opponent for Mitchell if he desires to redeem himself from his recent defeats. In his last bout, ‘Thug Nasty’ got dominated by Jean Silva. But things might take a better turn for Mitchell against Said Nurmagomedov. But we’ve got to wait for the event to see if he can actually stand tall against Nurmagomedov.

For now, let’s leave the men’s bantamweight division and take a peek at the women’s bantamweight category. And no, we won’t dive into the Octagon right now. Instead, it’s a heartfelt story about adoption, starring Kayla Harrison.

Kayla Harrison reacts to her viral adoption story

Recently, ESPN shared a cascade of visuals on Instagram, which showed the entire story of Harrison’s parenthood. In one of the slides, she told the world about her niece and nephew. She said, “My sister has struggled with addiction for most of her adult life, and so my mother, she had custody of my niece and nephew. In 2019, my mom suffered a stroke. She was recovering with a six-month-old and a five-year-old. So I flew up, packed up the kids and I said, ‘I’m just gonna take them for a while.’”

Needless to say, it was the best decision she’d ever made. Harrison told the UFC, “Becoming a parent overnight is the best thing that has ever happened to me.” And later on, via Instagram, she announced, “YOU GUYS I’M A MOM OF TWO!!!” When Harrison stumbled upon the visuals, all she felt was gratitude for the story. Taking to the comments section, she wrote, “Thanks for sharing our story. 🥰”

What are your thoughts on Gary Brecka’s prognosis for the UFC head honcho? Are you excited to watch Mitchell fight at bantamweight? What are your thoughts on Harrison’s adoption story? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.