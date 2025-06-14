MMA News Roundup (06/13/25): Joaquin Buckley Vows to KO Kamaru Usman, ATT Sends Prayers for Ben Askren, Kayla Harrison Responds to Alex Pereira’s Kids

With just a few hours left for UFC Atlanta, the heat between Joaquin Buckley and Kamaru Usman has risen even higher. Buckley seems extremely confident coming into Atlanta. On the other hand, the former welterweight champion seems a bit different. His attitude doesn’t really align with his moniker, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. And with that, ‘New Mansa’ sent a few words for Usman. What did he say? That’s what we’ll look at in today’s episode of MMA News Roundup.

After that, we’ll take a look at what the ATT gym had to say about Ben Askren. And finally, we’ll look at the interaction between Kayla Harrison and Alex Pereira. So without any further ado, let’s dive right into it!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joaquin Buckley asserts his dominance before Kamaru Usman fight

Not too long ago, MMA Guru and Demetrious Johnson weighed in on the matchup between Buckley and Kamaru Usman. Therein, ‘The Mighty Mouse’ believed that the outcome of the bout would turn in favor of ‘New Mansa’. He believed that Buckley would finish Usman in the later rounds of the fight. Even Din Thomas was of a similar opinion because Buckley was hungrier than Usman.

AD

Now, following the weigh-ins for UFC Atlanta, Buckley noticed something that further boosted his confidence. And that made him certain of his victory on Saturday night. Holding the microphone before exiting the stage, ‘New Mansa’ said, “Hold on. One more thing though. With these big a– ears I got and that big a– head he got, I can hear them thoughts. He not confident, man. Tomorrow night, he getting knocked out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Punch (@happypunch) Expand Post

Now, it’s time for us to pay Ben Askren a visit. With the entire world concerned over the former fighter’s health, a top MMA gym shared a few words on social media. Let’s take a closer look.

ATT gym offers prayers for Ben Askren

“Please keep praying for Ben.” These were the words that Askren’s wife, Amy, shared through her social media profile. As per the reports, Askren contracted a staph infection, which later led to pneumonia. Of course, it’s quite normal for a Staphylococcus attack. But the concerns rose when reports claimed that Askren was unresponsive to treatment. In such scenarios, the medicos prescribe a multi-antibiotic therapy to tackle the resistant strains of the bacteria. But sometimes, pneumonia doesn’t let the medication work in the way it’s supposed to.

Nevertheless, prayers came piling in and Askren kept receiving goodwill. Now, the home to one of his greatest rivals—̋Jorge Masvical—American Top Team took to X and offered prayers to the ailing fighter. The post read, “Prayers going out to Ben Askren.” Needless to say, Askren’s condition has pushed the fighting community to take more precautions with the contact infection. And while they’re doing that, the wait for updates regarding Askren’s condition continues.

While the world worried about Askren, Kayla Harrison managed to secure a win over Julianna Peña and took control of the bantamweight champion title. And to support her, Alex Pereira and his family shared some pictures. But do you know how Harrison repaid the kindness?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kayla Harrison responds to Alex Pereira and family’s support for the bantamweight champion

Not too long ago, Kayla Harrison came across a post by ACD MMA on X, which showed the man with the hands of stone with his two boys. Pereira was wearing a black T-shirt that read, “ALL HAIL,” followed by a picture of the newly crowned bantamweight champion. Meanwhile, his sons wore white T-shirts with Harrison’s picture. The caption of the post read, “Alex Pereira and his sons showing love to Kayla Harrison today after her title win 🤝♥️.”

Of course, the former PFL champion and current UFC bantamweight champion had to respond to the former 2-division champion. Responding to ACD MMA’s tweet, Harrison dropped, “Chama. ♥️” Now, with the belt on her waist, Harrison prepares for a possible matchup against the former women’s bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes. Well, the two have already faced off inside the Octagon. All that remains is for Nunes to get back into the testing pool and finally return from her retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad



Who do you think will win the main event at UFC Atlanta? What do you think of Harrison’s big win at UFC 316? While you let your thoughts run free in the comments section down below, take a moment to send a silent prayer for Ben Askren’s speedy recovery.