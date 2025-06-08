MMA News Roundup: Joe Rogan Called Out for Disrespecting UFC 316 Fighter, Dwayne Johnson Set to Induct Mark Kerr Into HoF, Merab Eyes Cory Sandhagen

When the dust settled during UFC 316, the story wasn’t just about championships and knockouts; it was about moments. Moments that were too loud to be ignored. From shocking disrespect toward a winning underdog to an emotional Hall of Fame nod backed by Hollywood muscle, the past 24 hours provided MMA fans with more than just fights—it also provided some major talking points.

Today’s roundup examines the criticism leveled at a UFC veteran, Dwayne Johnson‘s planned tribute to a great, and what could be the next conflict in the 135-pound division as Merab Dvalishvili defends his throne for the second time. Hyped? Without further ado, let’s dive in and find out all the details about these massive headlines.

Joe Rogan gets called out for disrespecting a UFC 316 fighter

After defeating the very dangerous Patchy Mix, Mario Bautista should have had his moment. Instead, the audience and fans were left scratching their heads, as there was no post-fight interview. No mic time. No recognition. And as expected, the silence did not go unnoticed.

Fellow fighter Gilbert Burns took to X and directly addressed Joe Rogan in a fiery tweet. “Bautista fought a great fight! The level of disrespect—no interview 🤦🏾‍♂️ #UFC316,” he wrote on X, echoing what many fans were already thinking.

Bautista’s performance was far from forgettable. Going up against Patchy Mix, who was on a seven-fight winning streak and making his UFC debut, Bautista fought with measured aggression. He outstruck Mix, stuffed takedowns, and commanded the Octagon with a veteran’s grace.

It was a technical masterclass that the judges easily scored in his favor: 29-28, 30-27, and 30-27. Given that this was the same Bautista who had previously defeated Jose Aldo at UFC 307, the snub seemed even more bizarre. The UFC commentator has a long history of picking and choosing his post-fight interviewees, but missing Bautista on a night like tonight left a bad taste.

Dwayne Johnson is all set to induct a UFC legend into the Hall of Fame

The UFC 316 crowd was treated to a rare surprise: Mark Kerr will be inducted into the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame. And to make things more interesting, it will be none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson performing the honors. The choice feels perfect, especially because Johnson is playing Kerr in the upcoming biopic The Smashing Machine, which will be released in October.

This is more than just a ceremony; it’s a full-circle occasion that has been planned for decades. Mark Kerr isn’t the average Hall of Famer. He was a raw force who made his impact during the sport’s most violent era, winning the UFC heavyweight tournament twice. Before rankings and Reebok partnerships, there was Kerr—grinding through Vale Tudo competitions and making his opponents quit.

‘The Smashing Machine’ was the epitome of a pioneer, with a background in elite wrestling and a formidable MMA resume that included fights at PRIDE and UFC. His addition to the Pioneer Era wing was long overdue. For fans of the sport’s origins, this is more than just a nostalgic gesture. It honors a man who helped mold the chaos that evolved into modern MMA. And now, with The Rock shining a global spotlight on his path, Kerr’s legacy may finally receive the recognition it deserves.

Merab Dvalishvili reveals his next target

After mauling Sean O’Malley in their UFC 316 rematch and winning with a late D’Arce choke, Merab Dvalishvili wasn’t done creating headlines. Sure, he defended his belt dominantly and extended his winning streak to 13, but what happened next was equally telling. ‘The Machine’ has set his sights on a new target—none other than Cory Sandhagen.

There was no reason for theatrics. In fact, ‘The Machine’ gave credit where it was due in his post-fight speech. “Usually, I don’t like callout from here,” he said, “but he is the most deserving guy. I like his jokes, too.” Sandhagen, who just shredded Deiveson Figueiredo with surgical precision, has been steadily advancing through the ranks, waiting for the appropriate time.

Well, this might be it. A fight between the Georgian and ‘The Sandman’ not only makes sense but also feels right. Two fighters whose actions speak louder than their words. Two technicians who can grind and finish. With Dvalishvili wanting to stay active and Sandhagen already giving him respectful nods, don’t be shocked if this one is signed before the end of the year. Do you want to see this matchup? Let us know in the comments.