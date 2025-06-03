MMA News Roundup: Joe Rogan Returns at UFC 316, Reinier De Ridder Downplays Khamzat Chimaev, Arman Tsarukyan Defends Rival Islam Makhachev

If Arman Tsarukyan supporting rival Islam Makhachev against Ilia Topuria was not on your 2025 Bingo list, we’re in the same boat. Why did the Armenian unexpectedly defend his former opponent? That’s what we’ll find out in today’s episode of MMA News Roundup.

After that, we’ll see what Reinier de Ridder thinks of fighting Khamzat Chimaev instead of Dricus Du Plessis. And finally, we’ll stop with some exciting news for UFC 316. So without wasting any more time, let’s dive right into it!

Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev is ducking Ilia Topuria

During a recent conversation with Islam Babadzhanov, Arman Tsarukyan weighed in on the bout between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena. He claimed, “I see Islam as the favorite because of wrestling, control, chokes. Islam, I think he has a much better wrestling game and can easily take [him] down.” But he had to talk about the ducking allegations put on the soon-to-be former lightweight champion by Ilia Topuria.

‘Ahalkalakets’ believed that Makhachev was taking up a more dangerous fight at the welterweight division by sidelining ‘El Matador’. He said, “It is either Topuria or Maddalena. But I even liked Maddalena better. Topuria just hits harder and takes more punches, but Maddalena [is] technically better exactly if to speak striking wise… No, I don’t agree [that fighting JDM is easier]. It’s going to be a tough fight, too. Maddalena would be harder for Islam than [the] Topuria fight.”

Now, it’s time for the middleweight division to make some noise. The MW champion, Dricus Du Plessis is all set to land against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August. And as per sources, Reinier de Ridder might fight one of them if he manages to defeat Robert Whittaker in his next bout. But is Chimaev the hardest test out there for de Ridder? ‘RDR’ does not think so.

Reinier de Ridder gets honest about fighting Khamzat Chimaev

‘The Dutch Knight’ was recently interviewed by Home of Fight, where he weighed in on potentially having to fight ‘Borz’. Of course, de Ridder has been on an impressive rise in the UFC. With his recent statement win over Bo Nickal, the world believed that he is destined for greatness. However, if the Chechen Wolf stands between him and the middleweight belt, de Ridder knew that it won’t be easy.

He said, “I think it’ll be a very, very cool grappling match. Lots of nice wrestling scrambles, lots of nice positions to go through. But, I’ll be happy if he gets some rounds in with Dricus [du Plessis] so I can have more to study. I think there are better fighters [than Chimaev] in the division to be honest. More complete guys, Imavov, he’s very complete. He moves very well, very relaxed and smart when he fights. I think that might be a harder fight. But Khamzat is, of course, a great fighter.”

With de Ridder’s statement in the record, it’s finally time for the update about UFC 316. The UFC has recently announced the broadcasting team for the event. And yes, Joe Rogan will sit at the commentary table. But there’s one more entity joining the team.

Joe Rogan set to step into the broadcasting desk for UFC 316

The beloved UFC color commentator was absent at UFC 315, owing to his stance on Canada. But the MMA promotion simply can’t stay away from Rogan all the time. Needless to say, it’ll be the usual three-man commentary team calling out the fights, led by the play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik. The commentary desk will also have the former UFC heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier.

On top of that, the boxing legend, Teddy Atlas, will join the rest of the broadcasting team. He’ll serve as one of the lead analysts for UFC 316. Along with him, we’ll be able to hear the former UFC contenders Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith. No doubt, things are going to be pretty exciting as Karyn Bryant will report the event from inside the arena, with Din Thomas acting as coach.

