MMA News Roundup: Nate Diaz Backs Mike Perry’s Boxing Promotion, Colby Covington Breaks Character on TUF 33, Rose Namajunas Eyes Title After UFC Atlanta

2022 was the last time we saw Nate Diaz compete in the UFC. After that, he moved his trade to the squared ring. He lost one bout to Jake Paul and won another over Jorge Masvidal. And now, he’s set to make a return to the world of boxing. How? That’s what we’ll cover in today’s episode of MMA News Roundup.

After talking about Diaz’s upcoming boxing bout, we’ll see how Colby Covington dropped his mask to help a fighter at TUF 33. And finally, we’ll listen to Rose Namajunas’ dream for the flyweight title. Ready to start the ride?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nate Diaz returns to the fighting world as a contender

Taking to Instagram, Dirty Boxing shared the news of Nate Diaz’s return. They shared a poster with the Stockton native in the spotlight. The text on the picture claimed that the former UFC star would grace the ring at DBX 2. Needless to say, this move further solidified Mike Perry’s boxing promotion. And the fighting community rejoiced at the news.

AD

The caption of the post read, “We’re thrilled to announce that the one and only [Nate Diaz] will be in attendance! This is your shot to experience one of the fastest-growing combat sports LIVE with an icon in the house. Very limited tickets remain – don’t get left out! Want the YouTube livestream link? Drop “DIAZ” in the comments, and we’ll send it your way!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Boxing Championship (@dirtyboxing) Expand Post

Now, let’s take a look at The Ultimate Fighter season 33. This time, Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier are coaching against each other. But ‘The American Gangster’ had a secret weapon. And that was none other than his assistant coach, Colby Covington. As the episodes rolled out, Covington displayed a stance that shocked the entire community.

Colby Covington breaks character to help TUF 33 contender market himself

During an interaction with a TUF 33 contender named Diego Bianchini, ‘Chaos’ shared some golden advice. He said, “If you read the internet, all the Brazilians hate me… But they didn’t understand what I’m doing. So, I just went in there thinking, ‘I need to do something different.’ And I went out there and did it. And they went from saying, ‘Hey, we’re not gonna re-sign you’ to ‘Hey, we’re putting you in a title fight the next fight.’”

But this was all a gimmick. It was a character that he played. After all, the fighters need to be able to market themselves. And the fighters who can do that are usually the ones who rise to the top. Covington continued, “UFC is a business. You wanna do good business with them. Open your eyes to promoting yourself, to marketing. You gotta be able to sell parts of yourself and once they see you’re able to do that, you know how to, then you’ll start getting endorsements because you have a brand. You wanna make a good life for you and your family. You wanna have a good financial future… Short career, so get the most out of it… It’s more than just fighting. You’re a businessman now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ultimate Fighter (@ultimatefighter) Expand Post

While Covington’s new role surprised the fighting realm, Rose Namajunas took aim at the flyweight championship title. Let’s hear it directly from the #7 women’s flyweight contender.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rose Namajunas takes a stance for the championship title

Conversing with MMA Junkie prior to her bout against Miranda Maverick, Namajunas said, “I don’t know, I hope a title shot. Obviously that’s what I’m hoping for, so I’ve really got to put a good performance on and just do my best, and really just let God take the wheel, and whatever opportunities come way, I’ll be ready for it.” However, she wasn’t really sure about choosing her next opponent.

For ‘Thug’ it didn’t really matter if she had to go up against Alexa Grasso, Natalia Silva, or Erin Blanchfield. She was ready to take them all on, rather than have to sit and make matches for herself. Talking about matchmaking, she said, “But I don’t know how you do the matchmaking thing, like I don’t know: Do you match up Erin? With Alexa (Grasso) or Natalia (Silva), or do you put Natalia in the title? I don’t know. Yeah, I’m not a matchmaker, so I’m glad I don’t have the job.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 274-Namajunas vs Esparza, May 7, 2022 Phoenix, Arizona, USA Rose Namajunas during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 07.05.2022 20:09:59, 18361683, Rose Namajunas, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 18361683

Do you think Diaz can entertain us with the same spirit in Dirty Boxing? What do you think of Covington’s persona change? Can Namajunas really win the championship opportunity after beating Maverick? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.