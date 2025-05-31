MMA News Roundup: Sean O’Malley Claps Back at Merab, UFC Vegas 107 Weigh-In Debacle, Gaethje Goes Golfing

Merab Dvalishvili is often looked at as a goofy fighter who brings comedy into his fighting style. But sometimes, these comical shows put him in a bad light. That’s exactly what happened at UFC 306, when he kissed the former bantamweight champion during a clinch. Needless to say, O’Malley didn’t like it. Even the referee in charge, Herb Dean, had to send a warning to the Georgian champion’s way. And now, as O’Malley gets ready for the fateful rematch, he weighs in on the goofy act. That’s what we’ll see in today’s episode of MMA News Roundup.

After talking about O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili, we’ll look at the women’s flyweight division. Yes, there was a mess with the main event for UFC Vegas 107. And finally, we’ll see Justin Gaethje showing off his golfing skills. So, without any further ado, let’s dive right in!

Sean O’Malley shoots back at Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC 306 goof-up

Talking about the last bout against ‘The Machine’ on episode #5 of the Young Man Ramble podcast, Sean O’Malley reflected back at the time when Merab Dvalishvili kissed his back. He said, “Yo, there was still three seconds. And I look back on that, and I was proud of myself for being so aware of how much time was left, there was three seconds left. Herb did stop him. He didn’t say anything. He said, ‘Hey, quit kissing.’ Merab gets up. I go to f—– clock him, but Herb was a little on the way. If I would have got a clean shot on, stiff him up.”

To be fair, O’Malley’s observant nature got him a few points in that round. When he noticed that there was still some time left for the horn to blow, he went ahead and landed a punch on Dvalishvili’s head. In the end, the former bantamweight champion said, “But again, I’m happy with how the first fight played out.”

Now, it’s time for us to peek at the women’s flyweight division. As the excitement for the battle between Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield rose, the weigh-ins witnessed a tragedy. Yes, you guessed it right! One of the flyweights failed to make weight.

Maycee Barber attracts unwanted attention for weigh-in mess

Not too long ago, ‘Cold Blooded’ expressed her worries about Barber pulling out of UFC Vegas 107. After all, it had already happened twice in the past. However, ‘The Future’ claimed that she only pulled out when there were some issues with her health. She said, “I mean, I guess that’s her only concern is that I might not make it to the fight, which doesn’t make a lot of sense other than me being sick. But that’s in the past. I took a fight, and I’ve never pulled out of a fight for any reason other than health issues. So, I think it’s pretty ignorant. But that’s really about it.”

But things struck back hard when Barber weighed half a pound heavier than the flyweight limit. Yes, she weighed 126.5 pounds. Needless to say, the fighting community lashed out at the #5 flyweight contender. Thankfully, the fight wasn’t cancelled. Instead, ‘The Future’ now has to give up 20% of her purse for Blanchfield.

It’s time for the final story now. And for this, we have to take a look away from the Octagon and peek into the golf course. We’re indeed talking about Justin Gaethje trying out his luck with a club and a ball.

Justin Gaethje plays golf in grass clippings

It seems like the world of mixed martial arts is inclining a bit towards the rich man’s sport. Recently, Derrick Lewis appeared on an episode of Swin Rounds, where he joined Mike Heck at Kingwood Country Club’s Island Course. And now, ‘The Highlight’ shared some visuals from his time at a golf course. Well, he participated in the Grass Clippings Open, presented by Gila River Resorts and Casinos.

Of course, he performed pretty well as per the visuals. In the caption, the lightweight contender wrote, “Played in the Grass Clippings Open a couple weeks ago, it’s high stakes par 3 golf. The video is live on my YouTube.” It’s impressive to have our favorite mixed martial artists trying out different sports, don’t you agree?

And that brings us to the end of today’s episode of MMA News Roundup. Do you think O’Malley could have defeated Dvalishvili with a knockout had he gotten a clean shot in those three seconds that we talked about? What do you think of ‘The Future’ weighing half a pound heavier at the weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 107? What are your thoughts on MMA fighters playing golf? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.