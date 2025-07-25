MMA News Roundup: Sean O’Malley Hopeful for Merab Trilogy, Colby Covington Potential Opponent, Gilbert Burns Next Fight Callout

The Georgian 135-lb champion, Merab Dvalishvili, absolutely dominated the Octagon against Sean O’Malley on two different occasions. In their first fight at UFC 306, we saw a hilarious version of ‘The Machine’, who apart from soundly beating O’Malley, humiliated him by planting kisses on his back in one exchange. However, in their UFC 316 rematch, Dvalishvili was razor-focused, and went in for the finish via a submission in the third round. Despite being humiliated by Dvalishvili twice, ‘Suga’ Sean believes that he can still win against the current bantamweight champion. How does he plan on doing that? We’ll discuss that in today’s episode of EssentiallySports’ MMA News Roundup.

After discussing the bantamweight division, we’ll move to the welterweight division and see if Colby Covington actually has a potential fight lined up for him. Finally, we’ll take a look at Gilbert Burns’ future in the fight promotion. So, without any further ado, let’s dive right into it!

Sean O’Malley reveals his optimism against Merab Dvalishvili

Taking to his YouTube channel, the former bantamweight champion beamed with optimism as he talked about a probable third bout against ‘The Machine’. He said, “I truly believed that I was gonna go out there and make Merab look stupid. I’m still so delusional that I still believe I can do that.” O’Malley also claimed that he could beat Dvalishvili in a five-round fight prior to their fight at UFC 316. He claimed to have spent more time working on his grappling and wrestling defense. But we all know how the rematch turned out. So, what makes O’Malley think that he can beat Dvalishvili in a trilogy fight?

‘Suga’ Sean is asking us to look no further than Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway. The retired Cajun star defeated his Hawaiian opponent in the first two fights. But at UFC 318, even though it was Poirier’s retirement fight, Holloway successfully defended his BMF belt and won the battle via a unanimous decision. Weighing in, O’Malley said, “Max Holloway beat Dustin Poirier in their third fight, lost first two. So, never say never.”

Now, let’s turn to the welterweight category and talk a bit about Colby Covington. Well, the former interim welterweight champion has gotten himself a challenge from a rising star.

Colby Covington has found a possible opponent for his next UFC fight

After beating Stephen Thompson via a split decision at UFC Nashville, Gabriel Bonfim climbed to the 13th spot in the welterweight rankings. During a conversation with MMA Junkie, the rising star said, “I’d like to fight Colby Covington. A fight against a former champion is an appropriate next step in my career after defeating Thompson, who also has a very impressive resume. That’s a great matchup for me, and I believe it makes the most sense for my career. Most importantly, I’ve heard from a lot of fans, online and in person, who say that’s the fight they want to see next, so let’s do it.”

Bonfim has a professional MMA record of 18 wins and only one loss. If he manages to book a fight against ‘Chaos’, it’d be his seventh fight in the UFC and an opportunity to take out a big name. Meanwhile, Covington would have the perfect chance to redeem himself from his current two-fight losing streak.

But what about the #11 welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns? His last fight against Michael Moraes ended with a round-one KO, leaving fans concerned about the Brazilian. Is he going to make a return after losing his fourth consecutive fight in the UFC?

Gilbert Burns takes aim at his next opponent with an expected timeline

Talking to MMA Junkie, ‘Durinho’ revealed, “Looking forward for December. I had a little concussion, and still not able to come back. So, still gotta get a couple more things on the protocol to get able to be back to training. Still, like, taking easy a little bit. It was a harder one. But yeah, looking forward for December.”

And the opponent? It’s the newest entry in the welterweight rankings, Daniel Rodriguez. Burns continued, “I just saw Daniel Rodriguez just got a nice win against Kevin Holland. He’s ranking now. I think that should be a fun one, me and Daniel Rodriguez, December, maybe January. Let’s see how the concussion protocol goes. But that’s the one that I’m looking forward to.”

